County Administrator Brad Homman updated the Dickinson County Commission about construction at the courthouse during its Thursday meeting.
Despite some delays, county departments continue to move back into the newly-renovated building.
“I’m glad to finally tell you after 14 months, the family’s coming back home,” he said. “We’re going to be moving Monday and Tuesday back into the courthouse.”
The last room to be finished being renovated will be the county commission’s regular meeting room, Homman told commissioners.
“They’re laying the carpet in it today — or supposed to be,” he said.
Aside from that, he said, most of what is left to be done is last minute touchups to paint and electrical wiring and cleaning up after construction to make the courthouse habitable before reopening.
“They were working — started (cleaning) the main hallway yesterday — and they had the main hallway left to do, I think, downstairs and then the Register of Deeds’ office,” Homman said.
But the work is almost done.
“Earlier this week, the roofer was out again and fixed the leaks that we found out occurred during the last rain,” he said. “A couple of them were very obvious and just weren’t completed. So hopefully we’ve got all the leaks taken care of and ceiling tiles replaced.”
These minor touchups will continue for the next few weeks even as county departments continue to move back into the courthouse, but according to Homman everything will be more or less move-in ready at the start of next week.
“It’s all very small stuff and I think we’re ready to move,” he said. “Hopefully by Wednesday morning this time, we’ll have operations back going.”
At this time, Homman said the county is working through options for incoming Judge Neal Gugler to ensure accessibility and safety in the newly-remodeled courthouse.
The landscapers are will working on the outside of the courthouse, installing the sprinkler system.
None of this will prevent the building from being used as departments continue moving back in this April. Homman said it was possible, if the IT department was able to set up the technology to livestream the meeting in time, the county commission might be able to meet in its regular room for the first time since construction began more than a year ago, but made no promises.
“If not, there may be one more meeting (at the Dickinson County Health Department office) until we can get that (technology) done,” he said.
Homman said an open house should take place at the courthouse some time in the middle of May.
In other news, he told the commission the Kansas Department of Transportation was holding bipartisan infrastructure law meetings around the state, including a virtual meeting which he scheduled the county to take part in April 27. Homman invited commissioners to take part in the online meeting.
He also addressed a recent letter sent to the commission from Ryan Elder of Hope about a dangerous intersection. The commission determined that the intersection was mostly the realm of KDOT.
Homman said he had contacted KDOT and a traffic study would take place at the intersection.
