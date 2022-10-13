Pending a clear coat, Woodbine’s welcome mural is complete.
The mural, completed by Junction City-based artist Mindy Allen, Mindy’s Murals, depicts images that represent Woodbine and include sunflowers, wheat, the Woodbine School and United Methodist Church, centennial belt buckle, roundabout and flag pole, Woodbine fireworks display, and a Halloween favorite, hedgeapples.
“We are so pleased with this mural and the addition of public art,” said MarySue Roller, Woodbine Mayor. “Not only is it great to see the final product, but members of the community and surrounding areas also enjoyed watching the design and paint process to see it come to life.”
The Community Foundation of Dickinson County and the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Rural Prosperity provided grant funding for the project.
“Art, and murals in particular, help bring communities together to celebrate the history, culture and unique characteristics of their rural towns,” said Director of the Office of Rural Prosperity Trisha Purdon. “The Rural Mural program helps these communities showcase those amazing characteristics to their current residents, visitors and to the entire State of Kansas for generations to come.”
An official ribbon cutting will be Monday, November 14, at 6 pm.
