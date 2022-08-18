Youth from Abilene and surrounding communities are presenting a Great Plains Theatre production of “Wonderland High.” Show dates for the musical start Aug. 18.
“I am honored to work with some of the most talented kids I have ever had the privilege of meeting,” said Mitchell Aiello, director of the production and artistic and education director for the theatre. “Our town and the surrounding areas are filled with such joy and outstanding youth members. Watching our young people perform, be themselves, learn, and grow is absolutely inspirational.”
“Wonderland High” is a reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s book, “Alice in Wonderland,” Aiello said. The characters in Carroll’s book are turned into high school students or faculty in a contemporary high school. While contemporary, the school has as many quirks and puns that are reminiscent of Wonderland and contain many references to the book. The play revolves around Arthur Bloom, played by Jacobi Robinson, and his first day at Wonderland High.
“The stories of Alice’s adventures in Wonderland from the Lewis Carroll stories are woven brilliantly into this show,” Aiello said. “If you know anything about Wonderland, you may find some super fun hidden gems throughout our production.”
The show’s cast consists of 24 middle and high school students from the area. The tech crew is four students. Overall, no adults are in the cast. The youth are apart of the theatre’s youth academy, the Plain Great Players.
“Watching friendships emerge and bonds be created while each young actor embraces their silliness, honesty and hilarity is an honor to be a part of and to lead. I am incredibly proud of all of their work with this being the longest and fullest youth production we have done,” Aiello said. “I sincerely hope you can come see what has been created and be blown away by even more excitement than you might expect. Every kid in our community and the surrounding area has a voice and a special personality that shines brighter than ever in this show.”
Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation, Community Foundation of Dickinson County, First Bank Kansas and Advantage Trust Company are the youth sponsors for this production.
The show dates for Great Plains Theatre’s “Wonderland High” are Aug.18 through 21. The Thursday and Friday shows are at 7 p.m., and the Sunday show is at 2 p.m. Saturday has showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at 785-263-4574.
“Come laugh with us while these silly and weird characters entertain you as The Plain Great Players proudly present ‘Wonderland High.’ Welcome to Wonderland, see you at the show,” Aiello said.
