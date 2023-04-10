Lynda Neely

Lynda Neely

Moving to Abilene from south Texas in 1974 sparked what would become a lifetime passion of local history for Lynda Neely.

“I wanted to find something to make me feel like Abilene was home,” Neely said. “I first noticed all the beautiful old homes in Abilene, and that is what first drew me to local history. Who built these homes? What brought such a beautiful built environment to Abilene?  It was these questions I first tried to find answers to that led me to an interest in our local history.”

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.