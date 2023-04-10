Moving to Abilene from south Texas in 1974 sparked what would become a lifetime passion of local history for Lynda Neely.
“I wanted to find something to make me feel like Abilene was home,” Neely said. “I first noticed all the beautiful old homes in Abilene, and that is what first drew me to local history. Who built these homes? What brought such a beautiful built environment to Abilene? It was these questions I first tried to find answers to that led me to an interest in our local history.”
She and her then-husband, Richard Millner, began purchasing and restoring the historic homes in Abilene. However, when she first started, there wasn’t a lot of information available.
The trend of the time was to tear down the old and build new or cover the old with a remodel.
“I read books to learn different styles, but I let the homes themselves teach me,” Neely said. “When you restore and not remodel, you learn a lot about the historic structure of the house.”
The house she said she is the proudest of was the one they renovated at 902 Buckeye. Like many others they worked on, it had fallen into a state of disrepair. However, there was something about that house Neely felt a connection to — it was different from the others, she said.
Her connection was strong enough to lead them to selling their house and moving into a house that was in dire need of work, it became a family project.
“Our young family of five lived in one room of the new house until the project was complete,” she said. “On move-in day, we had electricity but no water. Some walls were missing plaster, the floors bare. There was one place in the basement where you could see all the way to the top of the house. Our children all had a hand in making that house a home, and it will always be my favorite.
Her love for historic homes led Neely to membership in the Heritage Homes Association, where she was instrumental in starting the annual Heritage Homes Tour in 1976.
Her work with the historic homes opened her eyes to all the rich history in Abilene. In 1982 she became the director of the Dickinson County Historical Society and helped procuring the C.W. Parker Carousel.
“The carousel project was started by Joe Minick and Susan Traub,” she said. “They found it, and when I became the director of the Dickinson County Historical Society, I was able to help bring the carousel home to Abilene.”
The 1901 carousel housed at the Heritage Center is the oldest operational C.W. Parker carousel known to exist and predates World War I. Visitors to the center learn “the rags to riches story of Charles Wallace Parker, who spent his last dollar to buy his daughter rides on a carousel instead of purchasing groceries,” reads the Heritage Center website. They will also hear the music of the 1904 Wurlitzer Band Organ, playing the tunes reminiscent of what was played for carousel rides for decades.
The carousel was built in Abilene but was sold in 1928. For several years its owners traveled town to town with it, until selling it. From 1959 to 1976 it sat at a drive-in movie theater in Riverton, Wyoming.
When it was offered for sale to Abilene, the community raised the $8,900 needed to bring it home.
“The restoration project was immense, spanning many years,” Neely said. “Knowing this carousel was built in Abilene made the job of getting it home important. I knew it would help draw more attention to our community.”
Seeing this project through to fruition taught Neely more than just carousels.
“I felt that getting the carousel to Abilene and eventually having it fully restored proved that there were few obstacles that couldn't be overcome,” Neely said. “If you put our mind to something, and find the very best people to help, you can accomplish whatever you set out to do.”
With that thought in mind she turned her attention to another aspect of history she finds important — educating others and sharing it with young people.
As director, she also started Pioneer Camp, which continues two weeks every summer. The camp provides youth an opportunity for hands-on education to see what life was like for people, including children, in the pioneer days.
“Pioneer Camp helps teach history to kids in a fun way that puts them right in the action rather than just hearing about it. If we value our history, we must help ignite passion for that history in the younger generations or it will be lost.”
Upon her retirement from the Dickinson County Historical Society, Neely was asked to serve as the first director of the newly-formed Eisenhower Foundation. She turned her attention from pioneer happenings to preserving the history and legacy of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
She helped lobby to have a bronze statue of Eisenhower placed in Washington D.C. It was eventually placed in the capitol’s rotunda.
Neely also went to Washington with a delegation from Abilene to help unveil the WWII memorial. On the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Brest, she traveled to France to help honor Eisenhower’s involvement. She spent several years in her position at the Eisenhower Foundation before retiring again.
Neely, along with her second husband, was also co-creator and owner of Ed Scheele and Associates Designs, which designed many museums across the country.
She is most proud of her work on The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. The business died with Scheele, as he was the driving force behind the concepts, she said.
Another piece of history that intrigued Neely was fashion. She took historic fashion shows depicting the years before, during and after World War II all over the United States and to many presidential museums.
She was also a city commissioner in Abilene from 1989 to 2003 and served as mayor in 1994, 1997, and 2001. She was appointed by the governor to the Heritage Commission, and was a member of the Kansas Downtown Development Association; the National Trust for Historic Preservation; Kansas State Historical Society; Kansas Museum Association, serving as vice president in 1988 and 1989; American Association State and Local History; and the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce, where she was vice president in 1984 and president 1985.
She spent countless hours on downtown revitalization, spearheading many successful events.
Putting her passion into print, she co-authored “A Pictorial History of Dickinson County- 1855 – 1920” and helped develop the coffee table book “Historic Homes of Abilene.”
What started almost 50 years ago as a means for her to connect to her new home, blossomed into a legacy that hundreds of people have benefited from.
“I feel our quality of life is greater when we understand and are surrounded by our local history,” she said. “The built environment is more beautiful and the feel of the community is richer when the historic nature of a town is preserved and respected.”
Neely was selected as one of the four Women of Excellence by the Dickinson County Democrats March 25.
