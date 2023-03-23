Meta West looks through her Kirby House cookbook

Meta West looks through her Kirby House cookbook in her Abilene home. West, who has spent a lifetime educating people about food and food preparation, and sharing recipes was selected as on of the four 2023 Women of Excellence by the Dickinson County Democratic Party

 Gail Parsons

Meta West has devoted her life to education. Even after retirement, she continues her path of teaching, but now it’s with a focus on one of her passions — cooking.

West earned her bachelor’s degree in home economics from Kansas State University in 1968, the same year she started teaching at Abilene High School. After 33 years of teaching, she retired in 2001.

 

