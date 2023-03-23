Meta West has devoted her life to education. Even after retirement, she continues her path of teaching, but now it’s with a focus on one of her passions — cooking.
West earned her bachelor’s degree in home economics from Kansas State University in 1968, the same year she started teaching at Abilene High School. After 33 years of teaching, she retired in 2001.
She had gone to college to become an educator and after a lifetime in the classroom she couldn’t shake the teacher in her.
“I guess once an educator, always an educator,” West said. “I tried, but I just couldn’t stop the education piece.”
Since she left the classroom, West has published articles in newspapers and magazines including the Taste section in KANSAS! Magazine. She wrote the Kirby House Cookbook and published an annual compilation of articles she penned for the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle. Under the title of, “Home Cooking — Dickinson County Style, Capturing the Present and Remembering the Past,” her monthly food column was based on interviews with area residents.
With the ability to reach a larger audience, she started a food blog at cookingwithbarryandmeta.blogspot.com.
Unlike many food blogs, West’s gets right to the recipe without the reader having to scroll through pages of memories and thoughts about every step and ingredient in the recipe. She has also decided not to monetize her blog.
“Here is where I have a problem with that — you’re going along reading a recipe and then there is a picture of toe fungus right in the middle of your recipe,” West said. “I could probably make money on it but, you know, I want to do it to educate and more than anything it is like my record. It is there for personal use and education use.”
The blog is a form of online cookbook where she only posts the recipes she really likes. When she tries something new, she said it is often edible, but not always a keeper.
“You kind of have a sense that it is going to be good but every once in a while, that idea fails me,” she said.
Her worst cooking failure would have to be a potato salad she made from a recipe many years ago.
“It was God awful,” she said. “My husband said the dog wouldn’t even eat it.”
It was clearly not her mother’s recipe.
West’s love for cooking grew out her mother’s and her grandmothers’ kitchens.
“My mother was a fantastic cook and her mother was a fantastic cook,” she said. “When I would go to both of my grandmothers we would always cook.”
It wasn’t just the women. She recalled when she was a little girl, a great-uncle came over to the house during harvest season and showed her how to make carrot cake.
Her mother followed recipes to the letter, except for her homemade noodles and potato salad.
West said she used to follow recipes more, but now she tends to just look in magazines and cookbooks or go online, find several recipes and start putting them together based on what she has in the house.
Sometimes a dish needs a little tweaking, and others times it needs a lot more changes. But the philosophy she stands by is that, “It’s only a mistake if you let it be a mistake,” she said. “You can adjust things; you can learn from them and sometimes we learn more from failures than anything else.”
Although she will use recipes or combine more than one, she understands why some of her students have struggled as they tried to follow them.
“Sometimes people don’t understand the way a recipe is written,” she said. “That’s one of the things I try to do, I try to be really careful on how I write a recipe and it's almost like a technical writing project because not everybody has that same language or background so they interpret things different.”
When she retired from teaching, she took a job as the catering manager at the Kirby House, which led to her compiling more than 200 recipes from the historic restaurant. The book is more than just a collection of recipes. West incorporated some of the history of the Thomas Kirby family and traced the history of the 1885 building to the time the book was written.
In 2013, the Kirby House was lost to a fire.
Gathering the recipes for the book was the easy part, but there’s more to writing a cookbook than just putting recipes on paper.
“After I wrote the Kirby house cookbook, I had to learn how to publish it. Then it’s like we have all these books — I had to learn all about marketing. As part of the marketing, we started doing cooking classes all over the state.”
But cooking, baking and demonstrating was exactly what West enjoyed.
While she likes all forms of food preparation, she said bread baking is forte.
“During the pandemic, I think I used 300 pounds of flour.”
She was buying flour 25 to 50 pounds at a time and finding the weekly recipes companies like Red Star yeast would put out.
“Every week they would have a new recipe,” West said. “And I’m really into charcuterie boards. A friend of mine made a fabulous charcuterie board for me and now it’s just charcuterie, charcuterie, charcuterie it’s coming out of my ears.”
No matter the style, the one constant is that she prefers fresh ingredients and making from scratch.
“I like to do things without a lot of processed foods and a lot of convenience foods,” she said. “That’s not to say I won’t do that every once in a while, because sometimes you need a dump and go recipe.”
When West is not cooking, baking, or writing about food, she stays busy elsewhere in Abilene with several organizations. She is one of several who are working on revamping the kitchen at Sterl Hall using a Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathway grant administered through the Quality of Life Coalition, which she is a member of.
She also works with Parents as Teachers, is a member of the Abilene High School Family and Consumer Science Advisory Board, a member of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, sits on the Salina Symphony board of directors, and continues to write freelance for national and state publications.
Adding to a slew of awards and recognitions she has earned over the years; the Dickinson County Democrats has named West one of the four 2023 Women of Distinction.
“I don't do it to gain recognition,” she said. “I do it because I enjoy it and I think it's good for other people or good for life in general.”
The Dickinson County Democratic party will recognized West and three other Women of Excellence at a dessert reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Seelye Mansion, 1105 N. Buckeye Ave., Abilene.
