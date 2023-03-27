Being a cheerleader is what Gwyn Johnson said she has done for the past 60 years in Abilene. She likes to promote what other people are doing, but in doing so she has been a driving force in quality-of-life initiatives in Dickinson County.
Johnson has supported the arts through her work with the Dickinson County Historical Society, the Arts Council of Dickinson County and Great Plains Theatre. She was also a founding member of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County.
Growing up in Arkansas, Johnson was surrounded by trees and hills. When she got married and moved to Kansas, the expansive prairie was not something she appreciated right away. However, volunteering at the Dickinson County Historical Society, opened her eyes to a different view of the wide-open landscape.
“I did the Historical Society for 10 years on the Education Committee and then I did 10 years with the prairie,” she said. “I became aware of all the fascinating things about the prairie, the whole ecosystem. I have a friend … (who) taught me so much about the prairie ecosystem.”
It was in the early 70s that she started getting involved with the Historical Society and found herself among others who also saw the untapped potential of the organization. She was also surrounded by people she called visionaries — people who knew there was so much opportunity just waiting to come out.
“Ed Sheele, he was a visionary,” she said. “He did so much for Abilene. He was the one who envisioned that we were a tourist attraction. They about ran him out of town. ‘We are a farm community. We are not a tourist attraction,’ they said.”
Beyond the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, nothing was promoted for its tourism.
Sharing Sheele’s vision, Johnson worked with the education committee. They started a weekly junior history day and Chisholm Trail Days, which has since been renamed to Heritage Days and prior to the pandemic drew crowds in excess of 1,000 people.
When Johnson sees programs like Heritage Days and Pioneer Camp thriving and growing under a new generation of supporters, it makes her feel, “wonderful,” she said. “I felt like these (programs) were so important. I was so enthusiastic about it.”
Her role was behind the scenes, finding the right people and capitalizing on their individual skill sets.
“I just knew a lot of people,” she said. “I knew who did what and who had what talent and I’d call them and promote them.”
Her insight and way with people led to her becoming the first part-time director of the Arts Council of Dickinson County despite her not having an artistic bone in her body. Her joy came from watching people develop themselves. Giving someone who had a voice, a chance to have a concert, or an artist an exhibit to showcase their work.
“I can't sing. I can't dance. I can't write. I can't draw. I can't paint,” she said. “But I really appreciate everybody that can. My joy was to put things together that they did and have programming and exhibits and concerts.”
To effectively promote the artists, she relied on volunteers. Although today’s volunteer landscape is very different from 40 or 50 years ago, she said the easiest way to get people to sign up is to simply ask them.
“We had a terrific bank of volunteers,” she said. “One event, a renaissance festival, I wrote 50 thank you notes. There were that many volunteers who contributed to one event.”
Her connection with people also led to her being asked to help start the Dickinson County Community Foundation. Just like at the arts council, she went into it with no knowledge of the topic at hand.
“I didn't know a dang thing about money,” she said. “After about two years of promoting it, I said, ‘you know, somebody else needs to be here. Someone who can talk money with people, investments and all that stuff.’”
While she served her community as a volunteer, she also supported her husband Michael Johnson as he ran for a seat in the Kansas House and subsequently was elected on the Democrat ticket, where he served from 1974 to 1978.
When Johnson learned she was selected as one of the four Women of Excellence by the Dickinson County Democrats, she said she was surprised but feels there are many others who are more deserving. As she contemplated what she has accomplished since she arrived in Abilene 60 years ago, she said it’s been a fun ride.
“It's been a good run,” she said. “It's been a joy to work with all these talented people. And it really has been so enriching for me. It's made a wonderful life for me.”
The Dickinson County Democratic party recognized Johnson and three other Women of Excellence at a dessert reception Saturday, March 25, at the Seelye Mansion.
