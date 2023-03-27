Johnson honored for service in Dickinson County

Gwyn Johnson has been involved in several groups in Dickinson County throughout her life, such as the Dickinson County Heritage Center and the Arts Council of Dickinson County. The Dickinson County Democratic Party recognized her and other women’s lifetime involvement in the community March 25.

 Gail Parsons

Being a cheerleader is what Gwyn Johnson said she has done for the past 60 years in Abilene. She likes to promote what other people are doing, but in doing so she has been a driving force in quality-of-life initiatives in Dickinson County.

Johnson has supported the arts through her work with the Dickinson County Historical Society, the Arts Council of Dickinson County and Great Plains Theatre. She was also a founding member of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County.

 

