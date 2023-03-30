Martin Luther King Day became a federal holiday in 1986. A few years later Jackie Bailey thought it was time to recognize the civil rights leader with a celebration in Abilene.
“I was a member of the Mountainside Baptist Church and presented it to them to see if they wanted to sponsor recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King after his holiday went into effect,” Bailey said. “They were in favor of it; that's how we got started.”
For many years the celebration was at the Abilene Civic Center, she had guests come in and speak about Martin Luther King’s life and legacy.
“We would have a program and then we’d have a little reception for his birthday party,” she said. “That’s how we got started.
She felt, and still feels, that the annual celebration is important because of how small the African American population in Abilene. According to the U.S. Census estimates of 2021, it stands at 1.5%.
“Most black people were familiar with the words of Dr. Martin Luther King and all of the things that he did for civil rights,” she said. “A lot of white people weren't because they weren't involved — it didn’t involve them. I just felt like it was necessary for you know, everybody, not only the black people in the community, but everybody should know what all he did because it wasn't just for black people.”
Martin Luther King fought for equality and rights for everyone with a focus on the impoverished. He spoke out on issues of labor, poverty and unemployment. When he was assassinated on April 4, 1968, he was in Memphis, Tennessee, to support a sanitation workers’ strike.
“He spoke out for anybody that was treated unjustly,” Bailey said.
The format of the Martin Luther King Day celebration changed in 2010 from hosting an event with a speaker and a program to delivering meals to seniors in their home. As a federal and state holiday the Abilene Senior Citizens’ Center is closed on Martin Luther King Day, which means meals are not served or delivered.
The idea for the change came from former President Barack Obama’s inauguration speech Jan. 21, 2009, two days after that year’s Martin Luther King holiday.
Bailey’s family gathered in Denver to watch the inauguration.
“He mentioned Martin Luther King and his legacy,” she said. “He suggested that we use that day as a day of service to do something for others. My daughter was here at the time, my youngest daughter, and we decided that we could deliver meals because the senior center is closed on that holiday.”
That tradition has continued.
One tradition she regrets she had to stop was her operation The Place. The Place was for middle and high school children to go and just hang out. Bailey has been in Abilene since 1966,over the years she recognized a need for something place for the youth.
“That was a dream of mine,” she said. “Young people are my favorite people and I was concerned because my children grew up here, and there really was not a place for them to conjugate.”
When the opportunity arose, she purchased a building and in 2003 opened The Place. With little more than a dream and building, she put the word out about what she was trying to do and the response was phenomenal, she said.
“First I put an ad in the paper and said, ‘I want to open a youth center. If you have anything that you think that youth center would benefit from, call me and I'll come pick it up or you can bring in,” she said. “From that ad we got furniture, puzzles, games, a lot of furniture. When we opened, everything had been donated.”
The late George Greening was a carpenter in Abilene. When he heard what Bailey was trying to do, he called and offered to help.
“He called and said, ‘My crew and I will come and do your whatever cosmetic things you need for free,” she said. “He came in, and they touched up the baseboards and secured the windows.”
The youth also chipped in. Her son was a senior in high school at the time and for his senior project. He and his friends painted and spruced up The Place.
For 16 years, middle and high school youth found a home at The Place, although Bailey said it was mostly the younger children who made the most use of it.
Eventually the number of children started dwindling until it was no longer feasible to keep the doors open. But before that time, hundreds of Abilene youth came and went and had a safe place to play games and hang out.
Bailey said the capacity was 150 people, and many nights they reached that.
While she is sorry The Place closed, she will never lose the rewards she received when it was open.
“My biggest reward was seeing the excitement of the kids that come down there,” she said. “Even after we closed, it's been rewarding because I see some kids that will say, ‘You know, I really miss The Place,’ or some kids that were in elementary school … I’ve had parents and some kids say, ‘You know I'm sorry you closed The Place because I was just getting old enough to come.’”
She’ll have adults tell her what The Place meant to them when they attended, she can see that her efforts did make a difference in young peoples’ lives.
Equally rewarding is hearing from recipients of the Martin Luther King Day lunches Bailey organizes. She always attaches some information about the civil rights leader and some of his quotes on the to-go containers they deliver.
“He had such a way with words,” she said.
While many of his quotes resonate with Bailey, it is possibly his most famous one from his “I Have a Dream” speech, that she holds in most regard.
"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream today!" – Martin Luther King, Jr.
“That really resonates with me, because a lot of times when you meet a person, their package is what first draws you attention; not knowing what kind of character they have,” she said. “I have a problem with judging on looks — judging on what you see and not getting into the character.”
Because of Bailey’s work with youth and upkeeping Martin Luther King Day events, the Dickinson County Democrats recognized her as one of four Women of Excellence during a dessert reception March 25 at the Seelye Mansion.
