Jackie Bailey accepts Women of Excellence award

Jackie Bailey accepts her Women of Excellence award from Rebecca Perkins, chair of the Dickinson County Democrats, for her Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events and her former business, The Place.

 Courtesy Photo

Martin Luther King Day became a federal holiday in 1986. A few years later Jackie Bailey thought it was time to recognize the civil rights leader with a celebration in Abilene.

“I was a member of the Mountainside Baptist Church and presented it to them to see if they wanted to sponsor recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King after his holiday went into effect,” Bailey said. “They were in favor of it; that's how we got started.”

 

