CHAPMAN — A 54-year-old Chapman woman was accused of having almost two pounds of marijuana butter last week.
According to Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman, Lydia Buckley was arrested last Tuesday following a two-month investigation by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, deputies and the Chapman Police Department.
Other THC products and drug paraphernalis was recoved.
The case is ongoing and further arrests are possible.
(0) comments
