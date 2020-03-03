A 48-year-old Abilene woman was accused of identity theft, forgery and theft by deception last Friday. According to the Abilene Police Department, Shelly Sisneroz allegedly forged checks.
A three-week long investigation resulted in the arrest.
Members of the Abilene Police Department executed search warrants on a vehicle and a residence located in the 2200 block of Eden Road in Dickinson County.
During these searches, officers located items of evidence related to five cases where forged checks were distributed at businesses in Abilene.
In addition, officers recovered property believed to be linked to thefts that occurred in the county and in Salina.
