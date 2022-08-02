School will be back in session soon. Summer is almost over. In about three weeks, students will start flooding the halls of their schools and back into classes With the school year right around the corner, parents must get their students enrolled.
“We start the enrollment process in the spring, with an intent to enroll process for our incoming preschoolers, kindergarteners, or any families that are new to the district, and that can all be done online, and then we started this year July 18th with an online enrollment process, so families can go in using the PowerSchool login and complete the forms that they need for enrollment using the online component for that, and then we have in-person enrollment dates on Aug. 2 and August 3. Aug. 2, we have an evening timeframe. On Aug. 3 we have time in the morning for an individual to come in and they can do that in-person and meet with someone to go over the enrollment process,” said Dana Sprinkle, Assistant Superintendent.
Superintendent Greg Brown talked about how many kids he thinks they will have to enroll this year.
“That’s always a loaded question this time of year because we kind of wait with a level anticipation we want to see enrollment numbers go up if at all possible,” he said. “Our early report from support services is that might happen, I mean we have over twenty names of new students so now the balance will be how many students can we keep.”
Brown said enrollment in schools had dropped across the state.
“Across the state of Kansas, just about every school, even the big ones had a significant drop in enrollment numbers,” Brown said. “I don’t know if it was from COVID, which it likely was. I think there’s always no matter where you are in school there is a certain percentage of kids that struggle in school, they’re not excited about being there and the doors that opened with remote-learning possibilities because of COVID I think kind of captured, and maybe not in a positive way, a small group of kids in the state of Kansas that said I’m not going back. I do hope that those kids finish because if not they are putting themselves in a tough spot.”
