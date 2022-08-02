School will be back in session soon. Summer is almost over. In about three weeks, students will start flooding the halls of their schools and back into classes With the school year right around the corner, parents must get their students enrolled.

“We start the enrollment process in the spring, with an intent to enroll process for our incoming preschoolers, kindergarteners, or any families that are new to the district, and that can all be done online, and then we started this year July 18th with an online enrollment process, so families can go in using the PowerSchool login and complete the forms that they need for enrollment using the online component for that, and then we have in-person enrollment dates on Aug. 2 and August 3. Aug. 2, we have an evening timeframe. On Aug. 3 we have time in the morning for an individual to come in and they can do that in-person and meet with someone to go over the enrollment process,” said Dana Sprinkle, Assistant Superintendent.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.