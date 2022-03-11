Since October 2021, Kansas has become drier and drier. According to the March 10 U.S. Drought Monitor Map, over 98 percent of the state is at least abnormally dry, with other western areas experiencing the highest drought level the monitor identifies, exceptional drought. Currently, crop farmers across the state are growing winter wheat. The level of dryness in Dickinson County has not been punishing enough to ruin the wheat crop, but the harvest will be determined by how much precipitation comes in the future, said Stephen Charles, agronomist for Agri Trail Coop at the Hope, Kansas, location.
“It’s been hanging in pretty good overall except for (some farmers). We’ve got a lot of guys who planted wheat behind soybeans and some of that, because it was planted in November, struggled from the wind storm in December, took some of the crops out,” Charles said.
Dickinson County is currently almost split in half by an abnormally dry zone and a moderate drought zone, according to the March 10 Drought Monitor map. When the weather temperature rose to the 70s last week, Charles said the winter wheat went “backwards,” meaning the plants were losing leaves and losing progress in their growth. The recent snowfall should help hydrate the crops, Charles said, but farmers and him won’t know how much the snow has helped until next week.
In western Kansas, Charles said a significant amount of the wheat crop never sprouted in the fall because of how dry portions of the west have been. Looking at the map archives of the U.S. Drought Monitor, western Kansas has been in a combination of abnormally dry, moderate drought, and severe drought levels since August 2021.
As for prices, the wheat prices are higher than usual, Charles said, but mainly because of the Ukraine/Russia conflict rather than the condition of the wheat crop. Ukraine and Russia altogether produce 25 percent to 30 percent of the world exports of winter wheat, Charles said. The United States, however, exports wheat less than it used to, the conflict affects the wheat prices more than the drought in Kansas.
“Out there, if you don’t get a stand of wheat in October or typically November (they plant in September), it typically doesn’t do very well out there because it’s just different weather and situations,” Charles said.
In Dickinson County, farmers harvest their wheat early or mid-June. The percentage of sellable crop after harvest depends on the precipitation between now and then.
“This (snowfall) is a good start, but it’s been dry for so long it’s going to take quite a bit of moisture to get us through to the joint grain fill period,” Charles said. “I’m very careful on wheat because it’s one of those crops that you get the moisture at the right time, it’ll produce a lot — very good. I’ve been wrong a lot of times with wheat because you don’t know what you get until you get it in the bin. It’s a very resilient crop.”
This year, farmers are depending on their wheat crop, “a lot” Charles said. Farmers increased their wheat crop for this year because of how dry the ground is. In the past, Charles said farmers cut back on their acres for previous crops because their wheat was not selling as well as they hoped.
There are more than 75 farmers who plant winter wheat in Dickinson County, Charles said.
