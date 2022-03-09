It may be March, but it’s technically still winter — and the weather agrees.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Abilene and the surrounding area is in a winter storm watch according to the National Weather Service. The area will remain under a watch until 6 p.m. Thursday.
During this time, heavy snow is possible according to the National Weather Service. The Abilene area could draw between four and nine inches of snow.
During this time, people are encouraged to watch the weather and consider the possible difficulties and dangers of traveling if heavy snow is about to fall.
When possible, people should avoid traveling in heavy snow.
For those who must go out, Triple A has a few tips for driving in snow.
People who need to go out in wintery weather are encouraged to keep flashlights, bottled water, snacks, needed medications and cold weather items such as ice scrapers, coats, gloves, and blankets — among other things — in their vehicles when traveling in case they become stranded.
People who plan to travel in cold weather should also check their tires before heading out on the road and make sure they have half a tank of fuel or more in their vehicle’s tank.
People should not allow their cars to warm up in enclosed areas and should avoid using cruise control while driving in ice and snow.
It’s ideal to just stay home when the snow begins to fall, but those who have no other choice should drive slowly, not follow other vehicles too closely and take it easy on the gas and brakes to avoid skidding. When driving in snow, it is ideal to avoid stopping if possible — especially when driving uphill. When driving uphill in the snow, do not try to power up the hill by leaning on the gas.
These tips and more can be found at https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips online.
