Due to the current snow storm, Abilene Public Works released a reminder about the city’s emergency snow routes.
Section 5-405 of the Abilene City Code has designated the following as emergency snow routes:
- Northwest Third Street from North Buckeye Avenue to Van Buren Street
- Northeast Tenth Street from North Buckeye Avenue to North Brown Street
- Buckeye Avenue from the North city limits to the South city limits
- East First Street from Buckeye Avenue to East city limits
- North Brady Street from East First Street to Northeast Twenty-first Street
- North Fourteenth Street from the East city limits to Vine Street
- Washington Street from Northwest Third Street to Municipal Airport
- Northeast Twenty-first Street from North Brady Street to North Buckeye Avenue
- North Cedar Street from Northwest Third Street to Northwest Fourteenth Street
- Northwest Tenth Street f rom North Buckeye Avenue to North Cedar Street
- 900 and 1000 Block of North Brown Street
- Northeast 7th Street from Brady to Buckeye
- Northwest Seventh Street from North Buckeye Avenue to Northwest Eighth Street and continuing on Northwest Eighth Street to the Abilene Water Treatment Plant
According to the Facebook post, the city “ask citizens not to park on the above streets during snowfall to facilitate snow removal by city crews.”
In regards to snow removal on sidewalks, the post brought up Abilene City Code 6-310, which states “the owner and the occupant of any lot abutting upon any sidewalk shall remove or cause to be removed from such sidewalk all snow and ice within five hours form the time the snow has fallen or the ice has accumulated, provided that if the snow falls or ice accumulates upon said sidewalk in the nighttime, removal of same must be made within five hours after sunrise on the following day.”
If a resident finds themselves in an emergency, please call 9-1-1.
