With colder climates on the horizon, people should get ready to thaw out their cars in the morning. Over the last few days, mornings have dropped below or right around the freezing point. Cars, just like people, need proper care during the wintertime. Cars are outside more often than people. Although cars don't feature organs of flesh, they do have organs of their own. The battery is its heart, the alternator is the lungs, and the transmission is the brain. Either way, colder climates can affect the life expectancy of a car, like a person, according to the expertise of Stephanie Leshovsky, secretary of sales at M&M Tire & Auto.
For starters, cars always need good tires. This seems obvious, but it can't be understated, especially during the winter, when cold temperatures and slick, icy roads can get the best of a car's wheels.
"Tires need to have a good tread to grip the road better. Tires also need the correct amount of air pressure, so they don't wear down as easily," said Leshovsky
The type of car also can affect the driver's ability to maneuver in harsh winter weather conditions.
"Typically, cars that get around best in the snow and ice are obviously front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel drive cars. Vehicles with a Positraction rear end usually need weights in the back to keep them from sliding," Leshovsky said.
Positraction, or positive-traction rear end, is a brand name for a limited-slip differential, which helps distribute power to the rear wheels and ensures that they are spinning at the same speed.
Tires aren't the only thing to keep an eye on for car owners during the winter. It can also help to let your car warm up in the mornings, instead of doing a cold start and damaging the car's battery.
"It's a good thing to make sure you let your car run and heat up a little bit before you drive so that all of your fluids get warmed up, especially transmission fluid," Leshovsky said.
Another good way drivers can take care of their vehicles during the winter is by keeping the gas tank filled. Not only for typical reasons but because it could help them in those inevitable car-trouble situations. Leshovsky said a good idea to keep your vehicle filled with gas, in case there are any problems and drivers need to leave their vehicles running for an extended period of time.
Another part of a vehicle that could be impacted by cold weather is the doors. Drivers should take precautions when trying to yank their car doors open.
"If we have some wet weather, and the temperature gets below freezing, sometime the door will stick. Don't try to force it open. You could accidentally pull the rubber seal away from the door jam or even break the exterior door handle," Leshovsky said.
Drivers with diesel vehicles should be extra aware of the fuel they put in their vehicles.
"If the vehicle is a diesel engine, the fuel needs to be treated because it could gel up, and most of them should be plugged in, especially if parked outside. If the diesel is plugged in, that helps keep the engine block warm, making it easier on the car to start up and keeping the oil at a better viscosity," Leshovsky said.
Leshovsky also said that a common car issue that she sees come through M&M Tire during the winter is problems with the battery of the vehicle.
Following these steps should ensure a better, longer, and healthier life for a vehicle. It can save drivers the headache of needing their vehicles fixed. As well as, keep a few extra dollars in their pocket for gifts during the holidays.
