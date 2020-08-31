A windfarm development company representative has offered to visit with Dickinson County Commissioners about expanding its Marion County wind project into Dickinson County.
The company does plan to expand, but not until 2024.
It’s long been known that Tradewind Energy, developer of the Diamond Vista windfarm in northern Marion County, plans to expand at some point; however, a number of overtures made recently to some landowners in the southern part of Dickinson County has led to speculation that the expansion may occur sooner rather than later.
Naturally, those overtures led several residents to contact county commissioners with their own questions and concerns.
Subsequent discussion during meetings — as reported in the Reflector-Chronicle — did catch the attention of Nick Coil, senior director of regional development with Tradewind Energy, according to County Administrator Brad Homman.
“He offered to come in and meet with you sometime and apologized for not getting more relevant information to you,” Homman said.
“There is an intent to do the Hope Ridge windfarm project sometime in the future,” Homman said. “They have people in the area working with local property owners, which is of course, what we heard.”
COVID spiking
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin, during his commission comments, noted there’s been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chapman area.
“I know everybody gets tired of hearing about COVID-19,” Chamberlin said.
That spike lead to the cancellation of the annual Chapman Labor Day Celebration.
Friday’s COVID-19 summary from the Dickinson County Health Department showed 76 total cases, up four from Tuesday. 51 of the 76 have recovered, making 25 active.
Recovered means they have been released from isolation, according to health department information.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson commented the health department is continuing to monitor the spread and is doing contract tracing.
“The health department staff is extremely busy,” he said.
Jail construction slows
New jail construction has slowed while waiting for the masons to return to build walls, Homman reported.
“The booking floor was poured a couple weeks ago and we hoped by now to have some walls in there, but our masons are busy on another project outside the area,” Homman said.
In the meantime, ceiling tiles are being installed, electricians are putting up lights and other projects are underway.
Other
• Road and Bridge crews replaced a sinkhole and tube on 500 Avenue next to the Old Herington Lake. Homman said he drove across the area and commended the crew on their work.
Crews also have been removing a low water crossing on 800 Avenue between Trail and Union roads. The area was a fish passage bridge that is being removed. Homman said he anticipates the township will request a road vacation for the area.
• Peterson said the commission had received a reminder from a 2020 Census representative asking anyone who has not yet filled out the census to do so.
“There’s so much funding that goes through the state and eventually to us that has to do with the census count,” Peterson said. “It’s something very important. Also I know they’re trying to reach out to households where there hasn’t been a response.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
