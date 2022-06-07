Jeff and Tina Wilkens got in on the ground floor when hemp was legalized as a crop in Kansas in 2018.
They decided to begin growing hemp as a crop and processing their own CBD oil.
They produced their own product, New Horizons CBD.
Their crops need to undergo an inspection by the Kansas Department of Agriculture to ensure they don’t go over the legal limit of THC content.
“We have run into a situation where one of our crops didn’t pass the inspection by the Kansas Department of Ag,” Jeff Wilkens said. “It went over the .3 THC limit, so that crop had to be destroyed.”
It can be a difficult crop to grow. Plants can become stressed which can cause problems with the THC level, sometimes pushing it above the legal limit.
Jeff Wilkens said the business had not run into any legal problems. However, the process of making CBD oil in Kansas is legally complicated.
“Everything is very regulated by the Kansas Department of Agriculture,” he said. “When we grow, that particular year we have to get a license from the Kansas Department of Agriculture and then keep them updated on the progress throughout the growing season and then they’ll come out and do a test on the crop to make sure it’s not above the THC (limit).”
If the crop passes, the Wilkens receive a certificate which allows them to process the plant down into CBD oil.
The licensure for the processing part of the business is done through the State Fire Marshall’s office.
“There’s several people involved in the process from seed to shelf,” Jeff Wilkens said.
The Wilkens “are not looking to get involved” in the production of delta-8 and similar products, he said. They don’t even have the equipment to do it.
That’s not their fight.
“I don’t even know what delta is legal,” Jeff Wilkens said. “We don’t get involved in it and none of our products are that.”
They do believe that more education is needed on hemp products. Sometimes people get confused and think they are growing marijuana rather than hemp, he said.
“Hemp and marijuana are two separate things,” Jeff Wilkens said. “So the people that do come up and ask and that are surprised, we’re able to give them the education that is needed at that point — to tell them the difference between both. Industrial hemp is a federally legal crop for all 50 states.”
“It’s been a learning experience for us as well,” Tina Wilkens said. “But we find the more we can educate people, the better our product is going to sell. Doing the lab tour and doing the field tour when we’re growing — that gives us a big opportunity to explain how it’s all broken down.”
Jeff Wilkens went over the process they use on their farm, from growing, to harvesting to processing their product into CBD.
At this time, the Wilkens don’t have any planted hemp but when they do, they typically plant two or three acres. After it reaches maturity, they hang it to dry in a barn on their Dickinson County property.
The only part of the hemp plant that produces any CBD is the flower, so they strip the buds once they are dry and the buds are ground down using a chipper.
At this point, the hemp is ready to be extracted. They place it in filter bags and bring it into the lab. They soak the ground plant in ethanol, then filter it. Using a machine called a rotovap, they boil the ethanol. This process creates something called CBD crude.
The CBD crude can’t be worked in the format that it takes when it comes out of the rotovap. So, the Wilkens winterize it. Using a large beaker, they mix it with ethanol until it becomes a very loose liquid and place it in a freezer that goes down to -25 degrees Celsius.
After the winterization process, which takes 24 hours, they use cone filters to refine the oil.
“At this point now, all those waxes and lipids and stuff that’s in that plant material, it’s catching all that,” Jeff Wilkens said. “We do that for three days.”
After three days, most of the impurities have been filtered out of the oil, at which point it is ready for the next step in the CBD making process.
Using yet another machine, they heat it until it they can extract CBD distillate.
The Wilkens lab had a minor explosion which damaged theirs.
“The ball broke when we were running this machine,” he said. “So all the material in that ball soaked down into (the bottom part of the machine.)”
But when the machine is in working order, they will be able to use the resulting CBD distillate to make full spectrum CBD products.
They can refine it down even further using methanol and use the resulting oil to make CBD products that are not full spectrum.
“What we’re left with when this is done processing is just pure CBD,” he said.
They don’t do anything with the fiber yet, though hemp can be used to make clothing, paper and a variety of other products. Jeff Wilkens said he would like to do something with the fiber one day.
“They say the paper created out of four acres of trees can be created out of one acre of hemp,” he said. “Hemp grows 120 days versus how long it takes those four acres of trees to grow. Everybody’s wanting green … There’s just a lot of benefits from hemp that are unrealized yet.”
Tina Wilkens said she is pleased with the results their products have gotten for customers, including their customers’ pets. They produce a line of CBD products for animals which she said they use on their own pets, including their 14-year-old chocolate lab, and see results from.
“People are different, so everybody’s results are going to be different … Our pet product is probably our number one,” she said. “It’s crazy the results we hear from that.”
The Wilkens sell their New Horizon products at their store, Wilkens Acres in Abilene, which sells a wide variety of Kansas-made products.
