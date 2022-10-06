It’s the Wild West Gravel Fest, and it is back for the third year in a row. There will be four different races starting on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 4 p.m. with a preview ride starting at Old Abilene Town and lasting ten to fifteen miles with no drop at 12 to 15 mph.

The event was founded in 2020 by John Kollhoff, an avid cyclist who had this vision during the height of COVID.

 

