It’s the Wild West Gravel Fest, and it is back for the third year in a row. There will be four different races starting on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 4 p.m. with a preview ride starting at Old Abilene Town and lasting ten to fifteen miles with no drop at 12 to 15 mph.
The event was founded in 2020 by John Kollhoff, an avid cyclist who had this vision during the height of COVID.
“I got into cycling about a year before COVID, competing in races like the one in Concordia. Then when the pandemic hit, they shut down a bunch of races around here, so I figured I would just have my own here,” Kollhoff said.
Kollhoff also stated this would not be possible without the support from the community. He has received a lot of help from Bill Marshall from Specialized Bicycles, Kollhoff said. Bill Marshall actually held the first race of this sort in Abilene long ago.
After the preview ride at 4 p.m., the event then coasts into a packet pick up at 6 p.m. stretching to 8 p.m. where you can receive a packet full of goodies.
In between all of that, there will be live music at the Bulls Head Pavilion in Old Abilene Town. There will also be free camping throughout Friday and Saturday nights. After the live music, there will be a rider meeting at 9 p.m.
Saturday is when the majority of the event begins starting at 7 a.m. with the 200k bike race. After that follows the 5k fun run at 8:30 a.m. After the fun run comes the 100k race at 10 a.m., followed by the 50k bike race at 11 a.m. The 5k kids’ bike ride starts at 11:15 a.m., everyone should be finished and back at Old Abilene Town by 1:30 p.m. Food will be provided at the Bulls Head Pavilion. Then, at 5:30 p.m. there will be more live music on the Bulls Head Stage. At 7 p.m. the night starts to wind down with the awards ceremony and live music. Everyone then parties and has a good time until they shut down the Alamo Saloon at 10 p.m. The fun then continues on Sunday morning with a shake-out ride that is about 10 to 15 miles long with no drop. The public is welcome to attend. There will also be coffee and breakfast available starting at 10:30 a.m.
People can register for the race as late as Friday — the day of the event — if they are still on the fence about competing. The gravel is different than other races, with an incline in miles for increased difficulty.
“The races are also a good way for people to see the county for more than what it is,” said Kollhoff.
