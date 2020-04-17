After the news was announced Tuesday that Dickinson County had its first positive case of COVID-19, phone calls started coming into the courthouse from people wanting to know about the person.
“We’ve had a lot of inquiries about who was it? Where are they are (located)? How do we know we’re safe?” County Administrator Brad Homman told commissioners during the regular meeting Thursday.
His answer to those questions:
“If you haven’t received a phone call from the health department, you have nothing to worry about,” Homman said.
Immediately after the positive test was announced, Dickinson County Health Department staff started an investigation and “notified anybody and everybody that could have potentially been in contact with that person,” Homman said.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Dickinson County still had only one positive result, although County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes and other health officials have long felt there are people in Dickinson County who have or have had the coronavirus.
Just like the past two weeks, Thursday’s meeting was held at the courthouse, presided over by Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson with Commissioners Ron Roller and Craig Chamberlin participating offsite via GoToMeeting software.
Peterson said he is one of about a thousand officials in the state who have been invited to listen in to a weekly conference call conducted by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
The call includes the latest information about COVID-19, steps that are being taken and concerns.
“They (the state) has been very thoughtful and thorough in the steps they’re taking,” Peterson said. “They have to consider the whole state and how things vary from Johnson and Wyandotte counties out to western Kansas and our particular area in central Kansas. Things certainly vary from area to area.”
Peterson noted that Homman and other county officials also participate in similar meetings and some of the information being presented can be “overwhelming.”
“Then again, we need to be apprised. The more information we have, the better direction we’ll have weighting our decisions in the weeks and months ahead,” Peterson said.
Jail construction
Last week, Homman told commissioners that delivery of cells for the new jail would be delayed one week from May 20 to May 27. The trucking company originally slated to transport the cells quit operating due to COVID-19 and a new company was located.
During yesterday’s meeting Commissioner Craig Chamberlin wondered if the delay would impact the construction timeline.
“With that kind of slippage there will probably be others,” Chamberlin said.
But Homman said construction officials with Loyd Builders indicated this delay should not affect the end timeline.
“They did send me a photograph a couple days ago of the cells sitting in the warehouse completed,” Homman said, explaining Loyd Builders requires vendors to send them a photo of anything they “send a bill on.”
“I got a picture of all of our cells, lined up in a warehouse, double stacked high, ready to be sent out,” he said.
Also, the construction foreman was preparing forms for the concrete pad required to offload the cells. That pad has to cure for at least seven days before any weight can be placed on it, Homman said.
In other construction news, Homman said the project progressed “tremendously” this week. Most of the interior walls are up, creating spaces for the control room, evidence room and male and female dorm rooms.
Also the roof stringers are on and it was expected crews would start laying sheeting on the roof Thursday or Friday.
Once the new jail is completed, work will begin in earnest on remodeling the existing courthouse. When that happens, offices will be moved to another location.
Homman said he would be meeting with district court officials Monday to talk about the relocation, identifying what they need to operate.
“They’re the big player in this whole thing, so we can satisfy what they think they can get by with in the relocating and the rest of us will work together to fill in what’s left,” he added.
• County bridge crews finished a small structure Tuesday located in the 1100 block of 3500 Avenue, ripping out and replacing it in less than two weeks.
“That’s pretty remarkable. It used to take us three times that (time period). The guys have really honed their skills. That and some good weather really made it successful,” Homman said. “That particular bridge had been closed for a couple years. We have some really positive comments from the public up there about the fact we were able to get that done.”
• County Counselor Doug Thompson said the tax foreclosure sale which was postponed in March due to COVID-19 has been reset for July 13.
