Old Abilene Town has gone through a series of transformations over the years, and it has been incredible to see the work of the incredible group of board members (past and present) and volunteers that have turned Old Abilene Town from a dying ghost town into a major event venue for years to come.
Starting to wrap up the summer season, Old Abilene Town is proud to present, A Night of Comedy featuring national standup comedians Scott Shaffer, Meghan Welch and Brett Schmidt.
The event is on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at Old Abilene Town at 201 SE 5th Street in the Bulls Head Pavilion.
Scott Shaffer:
A native of The Border Queen (Caldwell, Kansas), Scott Shaffer has the heart of a Midwesterner and the brain of a seasoned observer.
He’s done shows in clubs you’ve heard of: The Icehouse in Pasadena, The Laugh Factory in Hollywood, and Zanies in Nashville.
And he’s gone places some people won’t: Legendz in Lake Havasu, Petie’s Place in Tarzana, and The Rusty Nail in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Scott has opened for Nate Bargatze, Nikki Glaser, Bobcat Goldthwaite, Moshe Kasher, and Andrew Santino, was runner-up at the St. Louis Make Me Laugh Comedy Contest, and won the Last Laffs Comedy Competition.
His comedy is energetic, filled with punchlines, and most of all, generous and vulnerable, no matter what crowd he’s in front of.
Meghan Welch:
Meghan Welch is a truly one-of-a-kind comedian out of Wichita, KS.
She’s a tattooed rebel raising a kid in a crazy world and she has plenty of stories and anecdotes from along the way.
Meghan has dazzled crowds at Comedy Clubs and Independent Venues all over with her playfully dark and silly sense of humor which she uses to observe social norms, parenting, and her dog and best friend, Gary!
Brett Schmidt:
Touring comedian Brett Schmidt has shared the stage with many well-known, national headliners including: Deadpool star TJ Miller; from This Is Not Happening, Big Jay Oakerson; Seinfeld’s Steve Hytner; and Workaholics’ Erik Griffin, to name a few.
This genuinely charismatic story-telling comic comes to life on stage, as he shares many of his “unique” life experiences in such an unorthodox manner, that it leaves his conservative mother in denial, and his “wheat and rye connoisseur” father in disbelief.
Brett can be seen at comedy clubs and colleges around the nation, and also, as the host and emcee of one of Kansas’ longest running open mics: Conroy’s Pub Comedy Night!
For tickets, visit oldabilenetown.org or call 785-571-7441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.