Abilene Parks & Recreation opened the pool to puppies, yesterday, to celebrate the last day of pool season. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., residents could bring their dogs for one dollar to soak their bodies in the cool water. While some owners decided to join his or her pets for a swim, others stood from the side lines and watched their dogs have the time of their lives.
Who let the dogs in the pool?
