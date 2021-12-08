Small business becomes a word synonymous with the holiday season with media outlets and local governments reminding people to shop small. In Abilene, Pink Friday pushed people to spend one day walking the pavement between local businesses, which seem to be popping up in empty storefronts more and more.
For June 2021, people started over 448,000 businesses according to the Census, which Economist Julia Pollak told NPR could be a result from the economic recessions. She points out the recession periods give entrepreneurs a chance through items like stimulus checks and now with online platforms, it becomes easier to start a small business.
Doors Open -
The Cedar Hutch
In March 2020, Laura Teague and her mother Jeannie Renstein found themselves in-between a hard space and a rock. Their family just moved back to the U.S. after teaching English in Japan and they started looking for work when the pandemic hit the U.S.
“We went around looking for jobs, as I’m sure many people know, it was a difficult time,” Teague said. “So we resorted to reselling, we were selling online on eBay or Macari. We just got the idea, my mom and I have always wanted to open a shop together.”
“We spent so many years separated because I was gone in Japan,” Teague added. “So, to come back and to be able to do this project together. I think it brought us closer than we’ve ever been. I mean, we’ve alway been close but it’s brought us closer in a new and special kind of way.”
So as a team, they opened up online retail space while starting to look for spaces to keep inventory or open up a brick and mortar store. The search for a location became more of a challenging hunt than any of their thrifting adventures.
Once they found the building next to Impact Fitness, they knew that would be their storefront and got to work on updating the space with walls and colors. Finally the last step in their opening process, the hunt started to find antiques and thrifted items to fill the space, as well as local vendors to be highlighted throughout the store. Teague and Renstein wanted local artists and children to have a chance to make profit from their hard work.
“Every month we want to feature a different young crafter and they get to come in here rent free for that entire month and sell their products for 100% profit towards whatever they want…we just want them to have the opportunity to experience entrepreneurship at a young age.”
For those wanting to start their own thrift or vintage store, Teague and Renstein wanted to share some advice.
“I think it helps to do something you like to do,” Renstein said. “So you can focus. We had a good year, we were gathering just making sure you’re prepared when it’s time to open the door.”
“It can be a struggle in those preparation phase, but if you’re passionate about what you’re doing that will kind of give you the energy to get to the actual business,” Teague said.
Getting Ready -
Midwest Meats
Wanting to give Dickinson County a chance for a farm to table experience, the Leith family took upon themselves to open a butcher shop in Abilene.
“Our whole purpose is teaming up with local producers and local consumers and bringing them together,” father and owner Troy Leith said. “We have the best livestock producers in the world right here in Dickinson County and we think it’s a good match with our mission of bringing them together with the consumers.”
For middle child, Bryan Leith, he couldn’t understand how Abilene went so long without a place to get locally sourced meats and hopes to use his experience to change that for customers.
“I can imagine this should have been a thing in Abilene years ago,” Bryan said. “I don’t know how many people have tried or attempted to do something like this, but it’s a passion of mine. Because I actually have real life experience with Hyvee across multiple markets.”
Now within a year of when they started the adventure, the family found a home for their butchery inside the old Kung Po Buffet building, which they currently have stripped down to start the rebuild. Bryan plans to make it that once a customer walks through the main door they see rows of meat in the fresh service counter.
“You expect someone coming to a butcher shop, they’re looking to buy some meat and the education behind selling meat, there’s so much that people don’t realize,” Bryan said. “For someone, like me, who’s passionate about it, you come up to the counter and ask me a question. I’m not just going to tell you one or two things, I’m going to tell you everything you need to know about the cooking procedures, processes and more.”
Through the hurdles of building and government by-laws for food, the Leiths learned some life lessons they want to share with people opening their businesses.
“My first advice if you want to start a small business here in Dickinson County, your first stop should be with the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation,” Leith said. “They do a fantastic job, we can’t say enough about how they have helped us navigate this process…Second step, I would say get in touch with your city, get in touch with the zoning folks.”
“Keep the community involved,” Bryan added. “Because I think there’s a lot more people out there who would want to help get a business going, especially in their local community where they want them to thrive for years to come. This is something just started as a vision and when it is in place and it’s an operation, I can’t imagine someone who would drive by a butcher shop and think ‘why is there a butcher shop in Abilene?”
