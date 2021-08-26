When Superintendent Greg Brown joined Abilene Unified School District No. 435 he was faced with three special projects to see to completion.
“When I was hired, the board told me they had three capital projects that they really wanted to take a real close look at and see what we could do,’” Brown said.
The projects included remodel of the agricultural-vocational education building, renovating and improving Cowboy Football Stadium and the relocation of the bus barn.
While the world got twisted with COVID-19, the district remained head strong about finishing the new stadium for the students and community.
First showcase
On Sept. 11, 2020, the new improved Paul Dennis Field was unveiled during a Cowboy vs. Concordia Panthers game.
While the turf was ready for a game, the facilities were still under construction, so Brown remembers using canopies for locker rooms during games.
This past summer, various Abilene athletic teams team utilized the completed field and track for sports practice.
“I know last football season being able to play on artificial turf was, you know — the kids enjoyed that opportunity,” said Abilene High School Assistant Principle/Athletic Director Will Burton. “They’ve enjoyed having it as a workout facility through the summer.”
Current Work
During a special school board meeting, the board got to tour the ongoing construction project and see how much work was completed.
The tour showcased items still needing to be completed including installation of lights, ironwork and plumbing amongst other issues.
Brown pointed out the slow down to completion is due to materials being put on back order.
“I think your general person knows kind of where wood prices have gone,” Brown said. “If you want to do a project, you want to go buy some 2-by-4s or sheets of plywood, and you can see how the cost of those things have just skyrocketed. But for these folks that are building big projects like this it’s going clear back to the factory level and they can’t get ahold of anything.”
Even though COVID caused issues of back order, Brown does agree the pandemic did the project one favor.
“We locked all this in before that COVID inflation hit,” Brown said.
Donations
The board is paying for the stadium complex using a lease purchase that can be paid off in increments through future years. Brown said one payment is completed, so they have nine payments left to go.
The board created the Cowboy Stadium Capital Campaign, where individuals and organizations can donate money to help complete the project. The various levels include:
- MVP: $10,000 to $24,999: Land Deed to Yard Line, 4 personalized bricks in entry & ring of honor around the flag pole, signage in Cowboy Stadium
- All State: $5,000 to $9,999: Land Deed to Yard Line, 2 personalized bricks in entry, signage in Cowboy Stadium
- A Club: $500 to $999: personalized brick in entry, signage in Cowboy Stadium
- Varsity: $251 to $499: signage to Cowboy Stadium
- Friend of the program: $50 to $250: Recognition in Athletic Programs for 1 year
The athletic program plans to host a thank you event for donors during a game at the stadium.
The kids
“Our kids had to be patient and resilient,” Burton said. “They’re doing that for us. It’s going to be great when we have it done. I think it’s going to represent the community very well,when it’s done. So we have to keep our eye on the prize that way.”
“I’ll just say they’re very proud, very excited,” Burton continued.
