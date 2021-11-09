Vice Mayor Dee Marshall opened the meeting to public comments in Mayor Brandon Rein’s absence.
Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller-Weeks stepped up to the podium to speak with the commission about Abilene placing 4th in the Best Historic Small Towns contest.
“I wanted to thank you all for voting for Abilene in USA Today’s Best Historic Small Towns contest,” Roller-Weeks said. “For the third year in a row, Abilene ranked in the top ten nationwide. We ended the contest at number four, so not too bad.”
Marshall moved on to the only agenda item, which is a vote on ordinance to amend the city code pertaining to emergency snow routes within the city limits. The ordinance would add 7th/8th Street from North Buckeye Avenue to the city’s water treatment plant. It also fixed a spelling mistake of Brown Street from the original ordinance and also added the 900 Block of Brown Street.
The commission discussed this amending of the emergency snow routes during the November 1 study session, so the commissioner had no questions on the topic. They voted unanimously to accept the amending ordinance.
City Manager Ron Marsh ended the meeting with his reports.
Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau took home two marketing awards from the Travel Industry Association of Kansas at the recent tourism conference.
“I would like to congratulate Julie and all the amazing work she does for us,” Marsh said.
The Enterprise Fleet Management discussion plans to be moved to the November 22 agenda, so the full commission will be present and they are still waiting for information from a local auto dealer.
After interviewing candidates, the city chose Jeremey Stuck as the new Assistant Fire Chief.
At the next study session on November 15, Skyler Reynolds will be promoted to Sergeant.
He updated the commission on the on-going police department construction, which included some unforeseen issues with the ceilings. The city must wait for a structural engineer to come in before they get an answer about cost and time.
Public Works Director Lon Schrader informed the City Manager about a need for more recycled products, which means the city will need to change their 2021 revenue projections for the recycle center.
The city will hold their holiday party at the Elks on December 11.
