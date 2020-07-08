Heavy water runoff in an area on north 14th Street in the 400 and 500 block is on the city of Abilene’s radar. It’s just not known when it will be fixed, residents in the area were told at a Abilene City Commission study session on Monday.
“We’re downstream. I can attest to how much water comes through that area,” said Dennis Biggs. “There are tons and tons of water that come down.”
A petition of 26 homeowners in the area being referred to as the Jordan Edition was presented to the city of Abilene requesting the city to “study the water runoff/city drainage issue and implement a solution for the residents in the drainage basin.”
City Attorney Aaron Martin said that while the city could address the issue, it is not a public problem for which the city is responsible. He said it was a private manner.
“It is certainly something that relates to the health, safety and welfare and therefore would be appropriate for the city to address but it is not something, based on the fact made available to me, that the city was legally required to address,” he said.
City Manager Jane Foltz said the property is on the city’s list of stormwater repairs.
“We now have a critical drainage ordinance that you all will pass in the next few weeks,” she said.
That has gone to the planning commission and has been approved.
“This is one of the properties that is on that list,” she said.
Foltz said the city has four stormwater projects: northwest, southwest, southeast and this project.
Commssioner Trevor Witt asked how much it would cost. Witt pointed out that the city had $600,000 in its sewer water fund. Some of those funds will be allocated to fix the Faith Avenue stormwater drainage issue.
Foltz said just a study could cost between $50,000 and $75,000.
“At the last meeting we attended, it was discussed that some of the commissioners believed this was not a huge problem in our neighborhood and that it was just mine because I was the only one attending these meetings,” said Annie Hoekman in addressing the commission.
Petition
She said a petition was circulated, using the map provided by the city engineer, to present to the city.
“I know you had limited seating but I did request that some of them come,” she said.
“I hate to see this city become the city of ponds but there needs to be something done,” said Don Nebelsick. “It goes back to doing things right in the first place.”
He said that housing division was put in without a storm sewer.
“Now you have something that was created by the city commission by not allowing things that should have been done,” he said.
“Due to this drainage issue, my property is a residential property that is butted up against a business. I have no barrier between my yard and a storage unit that is right beside me,” Hoekman said. “There are people walking through our yard. There are people constantly in the storage units at all hours and times of the day. This is a real problem. I can’t enjoy my backyard.”
The fence
Mayor Chris Ostermann asked about the fence that once separated the residential property with the business.
Hoekman said there was one once.
“But the water washed it away,” Hoekman said.
“Who took it down?” Ostermann asked.
“The water,” Hoekman replied. “It fell down.”
Hoekman said she and her husband Kevin removed the pieces.
Hoekman asked why the city wasn’t following its own code which requires a fence between a business and a residential property.
City code says “Commercial or industrial development adjacent to a residential zone shall be screened, in accordance with the approved site plan.”
However, the storage unit was built under a special use permit which makes it unlikely the city can require a fence.
Luke Geske, owner of Heartland Trailer Court which is next to the Hoekmans, said water floods the trailers.
“Hoekmans take a lot of the blunt of the water coming off that property,” he said. “I had to cut a ditch down the middle of the trailer court to keep it from washing out from underneath the trailers.”
He said gravel, railroad ties and telephone poles have been used to hold the water back.
“It just doesn’t work,” he said.
Angela Geske said the water was washing into one of the trailers.
“The man that lived there couldn’t walk into his house because it was flooded,” she said.
She said they attempted to divert the flow of the water but it is now draining into the next unit’s yard.
“You are acting like this is a new issue,” she said. “You are acting like the only one that has a problem with it is her (Hoekman.) My husband was quoted in the newspaper.”
Biggs said he lives on Jayhawk.
He said the water regularly floods his shop.
“There is at least three feet that come through a drainage ditch between the fence between my property and the trailer park but it gets up to where you wouldn’t want to swim in it. That is with any rain that is 1-1/2 to 2 inches or more.”
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
