Where do you see yourself after many years of marriage? Many people would say in a house full of kids, traveling the world, or building their first home. For Brett and Donna Weeks, the marriage turned out to be a daily adventure of raising their bird, two Great Pyrenees, a pack of greyhounds and a herd of alpacas.
Donna and Brett found each due to their love for greyhounds with Donna running a chat group for greyhound lovers.
“We met on the internet through greyhounds and we both had greyhounds,” Donna said. “I used to run a chat group long before Facebook and Brett was in my little chat group.”
“We first met in person at a greyhound event, a big gathering of greyhound adopters on the Delaware shore,” Brett added.
So, they simply fell for each other and Donna moved from Chicago to D.C. after they were married. While Brett spent his days working at NASA and Donna spent her days working at the IRS, they came home to their household of greyhounds.
“It was that I had 3 greyhounds and he had 5 greyhounds, so it was like the Brady Bunch,” Donna said.
The Weeks found themselves traveling down to Abilene to visit with other greyhound owners. One of those visits became the start of Brett’s fascination with alpacas after he saw one at a Heritage Festival. The following year, the Weeks welcomed home their first alpaca and from there it was history, they became alpaca people.
After raising their alpacas for eight years, Donna and Brett decided to find a new home with more land to grow their herd.
“So, we started crossing off the bad states, like Florida, too many old people,” Donna said. “Then we said hey what about Kansas … lots of good things in Kansas.”
The move became interesting with the animals, but Donna was happy to have her trusty Pearl the bird as her co-pilot.
“She was my co-driver when we moved out here,” Donna said. “She was in the passenger seat. She never complained about my driving at all.”
Now with their Grey Meadows Alpaca Farm, Donna and Brett raise 13 alpacas with six Suris and seven Huacayas.
With 13 alpacas, the Weeks needed to come up with a solution about all the fleece that would come off during shearing time.
“Well it built up in my garage in Maryland for like five years, so I gotta figure out what to do with this,” Donna said. “It’s pretty intimidating because I’m a jewelry maker, I’m not a crocheter. So, we found a mill out there when we talked and took our fiber. They told us what to is the best thing to make out of it.”
They decided to process the fleece into yarn to sell online, at craft markets, to visitors and more places.
Both Donna and Brett found that creating products with fiber became a better solution than throwing it away.
“So, I’m allergic to sheep’s wool, so I can’t wear sheep’s wool,” Donna said. “So when I first got into alpacas, I got super-sensitive skin because it’s hypoallergenic and because it’s softer, I can wear alpaca.”
“What I like about using alpaca products, I can relate to exactly where it came from,” Brett said. “I have two scarves that were knitted for me out of our yarn.”
Best Memories
Through them raising their alpaca herd and moving to Abilene, Donna and Brett can remember some of the best memories.
At the farm, Brett and Donna give tours to visitors and local organizations, like Girl Scouts. Donna can still remember one of the boldest and bravest little girls.
“We had one little girl come and she was raised around horses and big dogs,” Donna said. “She was just maybe two and she had her big rubber boots on. She was not afraid of the Great Pyrenees, the alpacas, or anything. I was scared, but she was not scared.”
When it came to the alpacas, both Donna and Brett had their own favorite memory from their journey.
“For me, it was when we were showing out East,” Brett said. “You know, taking my first alpaca to the show and you know I’m scared to death. I’d never walked an alpaca in a showroom before. I didn’t know what he was gonna do. I didn’t know what the judge was gonna think. But, it really worked out, it was just a lot of fun.”
“My favorite memory was when Lance was born,” Donna said. “Lance was born on a boarding farm and we were sitting in a restaurant having dinner in Annapolis (Maryland) and people called and said ‘you’ve got a baby.’They didn’t even know that the mom was in labor. They went to a baseball game, they came home and there was Lance. She didn’t need help, did it on her own.”
Alpaca Facts
How do you shear an Alpaca?
“It’s different than sheep, you can cut them standing up,” Brett said. “I’ve seen videos of shearers standing with a sheep with clippers. alpacas, you have to tie, they don’t like to be shorn. They’re not very domesticated, so yes, you have to tie them down.”
“If the object is not just to get the fleece off of them unless it’s an emergency, the objective is to get the fleece off in one pass, because you need that in one piece. The fleece in one piece, so it can make it easier for it to be done or processed into other products.”
The Weeks hire a professional Shearer from New Zealand to help with their alpacas in the spring. They met while the Weeks used a boarding farm in Maryland and now the Grey Meadows Alpaca Farm becomes his last stop before going to Colorado.
“If we hadn’t met him that way, we probably couldn’t hire him because we’re too small,” Brett said. “We’ve kind of become friends and we’re kind of grandfathered in.”
What climate are alpacas used to?
“They are from the Andes, so the Southern climate in the mountains,” Donna said. “So, the Suris, last winter when we had that -17 degrees, we had to put coats on them…Cause if too much air gets through and they were gonna get cold. So they all had their own individual coats. Like the coats for dogs, only just bigger.”
Do you keep alpacas in a herd?
“They are herd animals,” Brett said. “They’re happier and they feel safer in a herd.”
To learn more about Grey Meadows Alpaca Farm, people can visit their Facebook page or Etsy store.
