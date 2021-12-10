What would happen if Abilene took a direct hit from an EF-5 tornado that destroyed a big part of the city?
That was the scenario local officials and a number of area Emergency Management directors faced during a “tabletop” exercise held in November at the Emmanuel Church in Abilene.
The fictional disaster was limited to discussion and problem solving. Participants included players, observers, facilitators and evaluators. The exercise allowed participants an opportunity to evaluate current response concepts, plans and capabilities if a similar situation occurred.
Preparation
imperative
Pre-planning for a disaster is essential, said Dickinson County Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith.
“It’s happened here before and it can happen again,” Smith said.
Smith is referring to the June 11, 2008, tornado that devastated much of Chapman and a second long-track tornado on May 25, 2016, that traveled west to east across the northern part of Dickinson County, stopping just short of hitting Chapman a second time.
Smith said Dickinson County is fortunate to have a number of experienced people who went through both real tornado events. That experience is invaluable. However, in the years since, a number of people holding key positions -- who would be directly involved in the response -- have changed. Smith emphasized it’s important that people realize how their job roles will shift during a disaster and how their thinking needs to change.
Using the job of fire chief as an example, Smith explained that as a fireman the chief’s skill set typically is “operational” – where he uses his skill to help a victim -- but in a disaster the chief has to take on a more “logistical” role.
“If you’re a fireman, you’re an operational person. You use your hands and if there’s a car wreck you get someone out of the car wreck. But if you’re the chief and you’ve got 500 victims, 500 ambulances and one hospital, your role for those patients is different.
“You can’t spend your time trying to rescue one person, when there are 499 people who are suffering. You need to think what can I do to get more people there who can do their job to get people out of their cars, to ambulances, to hospitals?” Smith continued.
“The fire chief needs to think: Who do I know? What mutual aid agreements do we have?” Smith explained. “These training sessions teach you how to think differently.”
The tabletop exercise was facilitated by Alan Radcliff, Franklin County Emergency Manager, aided by emergency management director Don Button from Grant County and Pam Kemp, Clay County emergency management director.
“I invited Alan and Don and Pam to do this exercise for me. They said absolutely. That’s the relationship we have in this region,” Smith said.
The tabletop exercise involved more than 40 participants, including Dickinson County and City of Abilene officials, emergency managers from other Kansas counties and representatives from agencies like the American Red Cross and Memorial Hospital.
Other attendees include those the public might expect: Fire and police chiefs and assistant chiefs, sheriff’s department officials, 911, Emergency Medical Services, city and county administrators, but also some people the public would not expect – city and county finance directors, environmental services, road department, public works and others.
“Even our appraiser was at the exercise,” Smith said. “That’s the relationship we have with our county employees in Dickinson County. I don’t think anybody in other counties has the working relationship we have. They (outside attendees) like to see that and take that experience back to their counties.”
The involvement of all those different departments is essential, especially when it comes to record keeping to get federal help from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration) and reimbursement.
Elected
officials’ role
The involvement of city and county elected officials is critically important, Smith said, especially when it comes time to make the tough decisions.
“They’re really going to have problems when the big decisions need to be made. Not that the city or county administrator couldn’t make those decisions and bring them to their commissioners, but we’d much rather have someone people voted for make those decisions,” Smith explained. “If the commissioners have to decide, they need some training.”
If a disaster occurred much of the load would fall upon local officials, but Smith said the city and county would have plenty of help.
“I can guarantee you that if we had a disaster here, I wouldn’t need to make a phone call. I’d probably have five or six emergency managers out here before the tornado was completely out of our county,” Smith said. “They would be here that fast.”
He speaks from experience, witnessing it in 2008 and 2016 in Dickinson County, but Smith has also been one of the responders who jumped in his truck to help out during disasters in other Kansas counties and across the nation.
He has been deployed five times to other Kansas disasters and one national disaster, including serving as an IMT (Incident Management Team) member in Maryland in 2012 following Hurricane Sandy.
Disaster narrative
Smith created the entire fictional tabletop exercise, setting up the objectives and core capabilities, determining participant roles and responsibilities, imagining the various modules that plot out the tornado time, the guidelines to be followed and other considerations.
“It took me about three months to create the whole scenario. Ricky Sekulich from the county’s GIS (global information system) department made the map (creating the fictional tornado track),” Smith said. “(The tornado) wipes out a lot of critical stuff -- an elementary school, the middle school, high school, grocery store, the radio communications tower north of Abilene. It didn’t get the hospital, courthouse or city hall, but that was about the only things it didn’t get.”
In the scenario, Abilene’s fictional tornado enters the western portion of town with winds in excess of 160 mph, creating a path ¾ of a mile wide near Southwest Second Street, uprooting trees and taking down power lines. Seventy-five percent of the structures within the path are either severely damaged or completely destroyed.
Power is out for many residents and cell service is slow due to being overloaded and 911 dispatch is overwhelmed with calls. All first responders have been called back to work, but they have trouble accessing the scene due to the debris blocking roadways. There are unconfirmed reports of people trapped throughout the city, including at hotels and apartment complexes. Injuries and fatalities are reported and utility infrastructure has been severally damaged in parts of town.
For local officials, they must first determine priorities and what immediate action steps to take. However, Smith reminded those attending the exercise that any disaster situation is much more difficult when it affects people you know.
Local officials have to be aware of the disaster path and how it might have affected key staff members.
“If your people have lost their homes they are going to be busy with that. In Chapman (in 2008) five out of six police officers’ homes were completely destroyed,” Smith said.
Immediately alert that tornado struck, Smith and Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman were a couple of the first to respond.
“We had six cars parked in front of the district gym. We were the only lights in town. When lighting would strike you could see the bare streets where there used to be houses and you could see people walking toward you. No shirt on, no shoes, and then here comes the police chief and he says, ‘I can’t find my wife.’ That hits you in the gut,” Smith said.
A follow up “functional” exercise will be held in April 2022. The functional exercise is a time when participants go out and do their jobs as if the event had actually happened.
