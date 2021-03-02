The deep freeze that engulfed much of the country two weeks ago kept the Abilene Public Works department hopping.
Interim City Manager Marcus Rothchild sent kudos to the department during Monday’s Abilene City Commission work session, explaining some of the issues Public Works dealt with during the subfreezing cold spell.
“Over a span of 12 days in a row they had 57 frozen meters, a broken four-inch main, two service line breaks, two broken supply lines at the wastewater treatment plant and a six-inch main just west of the city limits that froze solid for seven days!” Rothchild said.
“That hadn’t happened since the early 1980s,” he added.
Also, two sanitary sewer lift stations — one located at Northwest Eighth and Rogers streets and the other at Redbud Lake — both froze up, causing them to be inoperable for short periods of time, Rothchild said.
On top of that, staff also had to respond to numerous alarms going off at the water treatment plan.
Besides the water issues, the street department also kept busy during the cold spell, treating the roads and clearing them “multiple times.”
“I know there were days I didn’t want to go outside and you guys were out there fixing water lines,” Rothchild said, expressing appreciation to Public Works Director Lon Schrader and his staff. “So we appreciated it.”
