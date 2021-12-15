With the weather cooling down and holiday parties planned every weekend, the Kansas Department of Transportation expects a change in traffic for the season. KDOT Trooper Ben Gardner breaks down info about KDOT’s plans for the winter season and gives advice & reminders for drivers.
Bad Weather
The first item visitors see on the KDOT website, a notification about the department of transportation hiring, which Gardner says will cause slower reaction time for highway maintenance teams during the winter.
“KDOT, I know, has promoted or tried to make the public aware that they’re low staff, they have staffing issues,” Gardner said. “So, to make the public aware that (KDOT) getting to the roads and treating the roads and making them as best as they can for travel is a challenging task this year. Motorists need to be aware of that before they get on the roadway and do their part of trying to prevent themselves from getting into dangerous situations. I’ve mentioned, delaying travels, staying home is gonna be even more important when there is bad weather this year.”
According to AccuWeather’s monthly forecast, for Abilene, December may experience an average high of 52 degrees and an average low of 38 degrees. Currently, no days in December show any signs of snow, but January’s forecast shows signs of snow starting on Jan 9.
According to KDOT statistics from 2015, Kansas drivers experienced 4,154 crashes involving snow and ice with 15 fatal incidents.
“The weather is something we can’t control,” he said. “It’s going to be whatever it’s going to be, so when it comes to the concern would be drivers going too fast for conditions. Wrecks don’t just happen, It’s why I don’t try to use the word accident. There’s not typically accidents, there crashes and crashes are something that can be preventable. If the highway is bad, but we’re driving at highway speeds and you’re putting yourself at higher risk. I guarantee if you drive slower than you’re lessening your chance of being involved in a crash. If you increase your following distance, you increase your chance of not being involved in a crash.”
“We can’t control what Mother Nature does,” Gardner added. “If there’s going to be a battle between Mother Nature and KDOT, Mother Nature is going to win — but we have to adjust to that.”
Impaired drivers during the Holidays
For the holiday season, State Highway Patrol Troopers plan to pick up extra hours to help with watching the highways for the higher chance of impaired drivers.
“Anytime there’s holiday season social gatherings, there’s a higher opportunity for people to be driving impaired,” he said. “When that takes place, we as the highway patrol and all law enforcement focus on that, so we add additional hours to our days, if we want to. We’ll typically see troopers instead of working an eight hour day, they’ll work a 10 hour day, focusing solely for the additional two hours for impaired drivers, distracted drivers making a roadway unsafe.”
He said that while people may not see troopers, troopers would definitely see them.
“You might not see us, but we certainly see you,” Gardner said. “We sit off at times in the distance on the exit ramps and we’re just trying to really take in and be in the best position that we can.”
According to KDOT statistics from 2015, Kansas drivers experienced, during Christmas Eve and weekend, 503 crashes with 34 crashes involving alcohol.
Hitting Deer
Kansas drivers experienced 9,996 crashes due to deer crossing the road with seven fatal incidents in 2015, according to KDOT statistics. For Dickinson county, 119 crashes were caused by deer. For the few drivers who may experience a crash involving a deer, Gardner did want to speak on how to properly proceed if one does hit a deer.
“If you hit a deer make sure you’re stopped and you’re in a safe location to make that report,” he said. “Kansas law requires you to make a report for a car-deer crash or any crash, if it’s over $1,000 damage between you or other parties…If you are going to remove a deer or where the deer is at, make sure you’re extremely, extremely safe. We have people that are struck by vehicles. Vehicle versus pedestrian crashes when they get out of their vehicle after hitting a deer and the next vehicle over the hill around the middle of night.”
“When I hit a deer a month ago, I, in my patrol car, pulled to the right and stayed in my vehicle waiting until other first responders got there because I wanted to have more lights around me,” Gardener said. “…if vehicles are coming up to us, they might be erratic and changing lanes to miss the deer that has decreased.”
For state highways, Gardner says troopers will go out and try to remove debris from the roadway, which may include deer or mattresses. If a driver is concerned about safety on the highway, whether impaired driver or debris on the road, they can call *47 to reach the non-emergency line for the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Final Reminders
Gardner finds the easiest way to remind people to behave appropriately on the roadway comes with blunt honesty.
“Anytime somebody gives me the open window of things to speak about, I always talk about seatbelts,” he said. “It’s important that we really recognize that there’s a bunch of foolish drivers all around us and we can’t control what they’re doing and how they’re driving their vehicle. But, we can control what we’re doing and what we’re doing with our vehicles, so to make sure you are first buckling yourself up for the concern of all the other drivers out there doing stupid stuff and then make sure you’re driving your vehicle as best as you can to balance out and compete with those other motorists our there doing stupid stuff. I say the word stupid deliberately. It’s stupid stuff, there’s a bunch of stupid drivers doing stupid stuff. Me saying that shouldn’t be a shock to anybody because motorists see that and they probably say the exact same thing. Look at that driver and how they’re driving erratic or dangerously, it’s all around us, so make sure you’re doing your part of keeping yourself safe and your vehicle.”
