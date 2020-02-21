Note: Dickinson County Commissioners heard a presentation Thursday, Feb. 13 about creating an Extension District with Marion County. This is the second of a two-part installment addressing questions posed during the presentation. The first story focused on Extension’s presentation about the reasons for districting.
Three things are driving the push for Kansas counties to form extension districts: Declining population in some areas and increasing population in others; the need for more highly specialized agents; and funding issues, according to information provided by K-State Research and Extension.
The changing demographics mean some counties can afford only one or two agents, but that creates a huge burden on them to meet a multitude of programming needs.
Secondly, Kansans have indicated a need for extension agents to provide in-depth subject matter knowledge, so having additional agents with specific skills — which is possible in a combined district — can better serve those needs and more people.
Third, funding for staff is a problem in some areas. According to K-State Research and Extension, the average county extension council’s budget is financed with 80 percent county funds to 20 percent state and federal funds. Unfortunately, many counties have not been able to provide enough funds for salary and benefits and operational expenses.
During last week’s discussion, Commissioner Ron Roller asked Jill Martinson, 4-H youth development agent with Dickinson County Extension, if Dickinson County is providing enough money to the local extension office to operate the way it should.
“Yes,” Martinson replied. “But I will tell you — coming up on my 13 years with extension — there have been years we have not been.”
Dickinson County did not have an ag agent for three years after one moved away and there was not enough money to replace the position. That was unfortunate, because once the money was available to hire an agent it took more than three years to rebuild the “awareness of the community and utilization of services,” Martinson said.
Having a publicly-elected board helping make decisions would help the sustainability of extension programming, she said.
Who receives
the most benefit?
Dickinson County Commissioner Craig Chamberlin asked for assurances that Dickinson County would not be paying for Marion County to “get the most benefit” out of having a combined district.
Dickinson County Extension is a larger organization. For example, Marion County Extension has two agents and one office professional while Dickinson County currently has three agents, two office professionals and a fourth agent will join the staff in March.
In 2019, Dickinson County budgeted for a fourth agent to handle senior citizens’ issues.
Based on appropriations for the budget year 2020, the Dickinson County mill levy equivalent is 1.556 mills or $322,450, while Marion County’s is a 1.277 mill levy equivalent or $164,048, according to information provided.
The estimated mill levy equivalent for the combined district would be 1.449 — a lower mill levy for Dickinson County and an increase for Marion County or a decrease of $22,123 for Dickinson and the same amount of increase for Marion.
In answer to Chamberlin’s question, Martinson said the combined district would benefit both counties, especially by allowing agents to specialize, which would be equal for everyone.
“I think there could be a misconception,” said Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson. “They have two (agents) and we have four. That wouldn’t necessarily mean we’d have four people spending 50 percent of their time down there. It would be kind of a blend. I guess people want to make sure it’s not disproportionate so Dickinson County is propping them up a lot, you might say, and diluting what we’re doing here.”
Peterson did note that in Dickinson County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent Tony Whitehair’s case, he probably already is helping some who farm in Marion County, explaining he believes there are probably producers who reside in Dickinson County who farm land in Marion County.
“I’m sure the opposite occurs too. So there is kind of an overlap as far as cooperation between counties already,” Peterson said.
Martinson said that is true, but there does not have to be a 50/50 split, but rather looking at the needs of residents in each county as a whole.
She explained Marion County’s family and consumer science agent specializes more in family and child development which is an area Dickinson County agents have not had time to do.
“So allowing that to be in Dickinson County — absolutely having that program would benefit residents of both counties,” Martinson said.
Operational
agreement
If Dickinson County decides to proceed with Marion County’s request to form an extension district it would have to approve an operational agreement that starts the process.
Besides starting a 60-day protest period where the public could bring the idea to a vote, it also allows time for each county’s extension council to make plans, decide agent specialization and educate the public.
Martinson said three council members from Dickinson County, three from Marion and the county agents have all volunteered to serve on the transitional team. Input from the county commission is also welcome.
She also noted county staff have done a “great job” supplying information to the local extension council regarding utilities, maintenance costs and other items that the county currently provides for extension. Dickinson County Extension is located in a county-owned building.
Martinson noted that is information the new district would need to take into consideration.
“As a district that would be shifting that expense from your side to our side,” she said.
“In essence, this would carve out $322,000 and some change out of the county budget, but it’s not like it would disappear — it would transfer (to the district),” Peterson said. “It’s not new monies that would be coming up on the other side, but it balances out. It’s just a shift.
“This is an item one group would pick up if we do take it out of our budget,” he added.
Aliesa Woods, K-State Research and Extension’s regional local unit director for north central and northwest Kansas, said the mill levy and a mill levy cap is the key item in any operational agreement.
Woods, who said she spent 19 years working in an extension district before going to work with K-State, said some might consider having another taxing entity as a bad thing, but noted all current 18 extension districts across the state do an “excellent job managing their money.”
“I don’t think you could go out to any of those districts and hear complaints from citizens,” Woods said, explaining that has not happened. “I think that is truly because we are educational in nature. Our goal and mission is to help improve the lives of the people in our communities.”
Chamberlin noted the mill levy in most districts either went down or stayed steady and also asked if the combined extension districts have trouble getting people to run for council positions.
Extension district council members are required to file for office and are elected on the county election ballot.
Chamberlin also said he has a problem with the way the Kansas Legislature set up the extension district program with four people from each participating county serving on the joint district council.
“That goes against everything I learned about government — one vote, one person,” Chamberlin said. “Why didn’t they divide it up into precincts so it won’t be disproportionally governed by four people outside our county?”
Woods said she could not answer that question and said anything different would supersede current state statute.
During discussion it also was noted that if a county decides an extension district is not working out, they can opt out. But also, counties have joined existing districts.
Another taxing
district?
Abilene resident Julie (Roller) Weeks told commissioners the public needs more information and education about how a combined extension district would work before a new taxing district is created.
“If all members of the county are going to be paying taxes on this, we would like the chance to learn more about it,” Weeks said. “I know it has to be done through a 60-day protest period and we would have to gather over 640 signatures based off the last voter list I saw.
“We think extension does a great job. It’s great to hear they think their funding now is sufficient, but we think before an additional taxing district is created, people need to have a say in that,” Weeks explained.
Peterson said many entities have taxing districts — schools, fire districts, even cemeteries — but an extension district would not really be a new tax but “transferring responsibilities.”
Weeks said that is true, as long as the county’s budget decreases by the $322,000 Peterson mentioned earlier.
Weeks also noted the new combined extension district council could set it’s own funding. She noted that commissioners hear funding requests from entities like the historical society, museums, OCCK, agency on aging and others during budget planning time.
“There’s something to be said for coming before the county commission and presenting your case each year about the programming you’re doing and providing that education, rather than trying to circumvent the process and go out on your own and create your own taxing authority,” Weeks said.
“I think it’s really nice they come and ask for funding and we’d like an opportunity to receive more education on this and have an opportunity to vote,” she added.
Want the public
to know
Solomon resident Don Hellwig, who currently serves on the state extension advisory council, said he previously has served on the Dickinson County Extension Council three different times over 15-plus years.
Hellwig said he was involved during the previous attempts to move Dickinson County into a district.
“This is the beginning of the process. Not the end. We didn’t feel like we should say a lot until we got to this point because things haven’t worked out so well in the past,” Hellwig explained.
Once an operational agreement is approved — which is step one in the process — extension staff and council members will make themselves available to any civic group, organization or media outlet that wants to hear about the plan.
“There’s never been any attempt to cover this up or keep it on the QT. It’s just the protocol,” Hellwig said.
He shares Chamberlin’s concerns about having enough people who will run for the offices, but noted that’s never been a problem for Dickinson County Extension.
Becky Chase, Dickinson County Extension Council chairperson, said the local board is strong and encouraged anyone with questions to reach out to board members.
“We will do whatever we can to help educate, answer questions and do whatever we can to help everybody understand. It just needs to be public,” Chase said. “We all need to work together to see if this is what we need to do and how do we move forward to start the process.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
