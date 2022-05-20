The Transfer Station is a department within Dickinson County Environmental Services. It is located at 2363 Jeep Road. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, contact Environmental Services at (785) 263-4780 or email Office Manager Sarah Serbanich at sserbanich@dkcoks.gov.
Following is information regarding items the facility will take, unacceptable materials, charges and other information.
Acceptable materials and fees
* Household trash and Furniture and bedding -- The cost of dumping up to 400 lbs. of trash is $10 per load; for loads greater than 400 lbs., the cost is $50 per ton.
* Tires – The cost of dumping tires up to 15 inches is $3 per tire; tires from 16 inches to 11x245 is $8 per tire; tires larger than 11x245 the fee is $15 per tire. The fee is doubled for tires on rims.
* Tree limbs and brush – The dumping fee is $10 per load, except on the fourth Saturday of each month when dumping is free.
* Deceased animals – Animals weighing less than 80 lbs. is $10 per bag. They must be double bagged in heavy weight bags.
For animals weighing more than 80 lbs., the director must give prior approval. The cost is $200 for the first carcass and $100 for each additional carcass per load.
In other words, people cannot dispose of a carcass in January and expect to get a discount for an additional carcass in July.
* Animal waste – Animal waste can be dumped at the transfer station at a cost of $10 per bag for waste weighing less than 80 lbs. Bags must be heavy weight.
Free of charge
The transfer station accepts a number of items free of charge, including household hazardous waste, batteries, used motor oil, metal and appliances, clean wire, old vehicles, empty gas tanks, grass clippings and leaves and E-Waste.
Household hazardous waste (HHW) is the material left over from a product that contains hazardous substances included in things like household products, paints, automotive products, and pesticides and herbicides. Examples of each type include:
* Household products -- Oven cleaners, disinfectants, photographic chemicals, toilet cleaners, all types of batteries, drain cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, floor and furniture polish, bleach cleaners, lightbulbs, mothballs, pool chemicals, abrasive cleaners, ammonia-based cleaners and thermometers with Mercury.
* Paints -- Enamel or oil-based paints, latex or water-based paints, spray paints, paint thinners or turpentine, furniture strippers, wood stains, wood preservatives, epoxy resin and wood finishes.
Automotive products – Antifreeze, transmission fluid, brake cleaner, motor oil (new or used), washer fluid, penetrating spray, oil filters, brake fluid and batteries.
* Pesticides and herbicides – Herbicides, insecticides, rodent poisons, chlorinated hydrocarbons, organo-phosphates, arsenicals, botanicals, carbonates and fungicides.
* E-Waste is electronic waste, which includes products that have completed their useful lives, including things like computers, televisions and monitors, vacuums, printers and copiers, cell phones, cameras, VCR & DVD players, stereos and microwaves.
Not accepted
Some items are not accepted at the transfer station, including explosives and ammunition, asbestos waste, creosote (common in railroad ties) and hazardous waste requiring KDHE special waste authorization.
There’s also a scale charge of $20 and an uncovered load penalty of $10.
