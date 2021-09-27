West’s Country Mart has begun its annual Apples for the Students campaign again.
Customers who shop at West’s can drop their receipts into boxes with the names of local schools and the grocery store will donate money to those schools for needed supplies ranging from markers to digital cameras.
Manager of the store Chris West said the program is nationwide and raised a total of about $900,000 last year for schools all around the country.
Dickinson County schools are among these.
“For every dollar they spend on groceries, they get 1,000 points and then the school districts add those receipts up,” West said.
Schools can select items from a catalog to spend those points on. The schools order them, the company ships them directly to the schools and the grocery store covers the cost.
“It’s a good program to show our support for the community and for the local schools,” West said. “It’s not just Abilene schools. It’s also Hope, it’s Chapman and Solomon. So it’s supporting the communities around us and the school districts. And you know (it’s) kind of a thank you to those people that shop with us — to help their kids and the school.”
West’s Country Mart has been doing this for about 10 to 15 years, he said. West said it’s something the grocery store’s wholesaler offers.
According to West, the business used to offer a scholarship to a local senior student every year, but it seemed the business could do more good for more people through a program such as Apples for the Students. So West’s Country Mart made the switch.
West said he is uncertain how much the program raised for local schools last year.
He also said that there is no set goal for fundraising.
“We don’t set a goal,” West said. “We just hope that it increases each year. That’s our hope. It’s a simple program. All people have to do is drop that receipt in the box. You pay for your groceries, you get your receipt and as you’re walking out the door, you just drop it right in that box.”
The program does not take donations of cash or supplies, he said — just receipts.
“You just buy groceries,” West said. “Whether it’s a gallon of milk, a loaf of bread, a candy bar or pop — all that, even though maybe it’s $1, $2 — just drop that receipt in the box and it counts toward their total.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.