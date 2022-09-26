Apples for the Students

Decorated boxes representing a wide variety of Dickinson County schools sit in the entrance to West’s Country Mart. As people leave, they are free to drop their receipts in a box for the school of their choice. When the program ends, educators from those schools will have the chance to select school supplies to purchase courtesy of Country Mart’s wholesaler.

 Lydia Kautz

West’s Country Mart has once again begun its Apples for the Students program.

Manager Chris West said that while the program is going on, people can drop receipts for groceries purchased in the store in decorated boxes with the names of participating schools on them and Country Mart’s wholesaler will donate that amount of money back to the school in question.

 

