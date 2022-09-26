West’s Country Mart has once again begun its Apples for the Students program.
Manager Chris West said that while the program is going on, people can drop receipts for groceries purchased in the store in decorated boxes with the names of participating schools on them and Country Mart’s wholesaler will donate that amount of money back to the school in question.
The only items that’s proceeds won’t be donated to the schools are liquor, lottery tickets and tobacco products.
“You spend $100 on groceries, they get $100 toward (school supplies),” West said.
Last year, this program donated $15,536.89 back to Dickinson County schools for school supplies. West said he believes St. Andrew’s Catholic School brought in the most donations during last year’s event.
He said Country Mart holds the record across the nation for the amount of money donated to schools through this program last year.
“Nationwide, we were the largest contributor to all of the local schools,” West said. “I think this is our second year in a row that we’ve been the largest contributor.”
He hopes to beat last year’s total this year and has set a goal of $20,000.
West said he believes the success of the local program is due to the small size of the community,
“I really like it and I think that’s one thing about small towns and small businesses,” West said. “We do help support the local communities. You get into larger towns, larger cities — a lot of places don’t do that.”
West, in addition to being the Country Mart manager, also sits on the Board of Education for Abilene’s public schools and so he sees firsthand what goes on in the local school system.
“It’s a really good program,” West said. “Everybody has to buy groceries, everybody needs food and all you’ve got to do is drop the receipt in the box. It’s as simple as that. And with the way a lot of schools are struggling with enrollment right now — so if they have low enrollment their state and federal funding gets lowered — so all that extra money really helps.”
He said educators really appreciated the extra help, especially given how many teachers spend money out of their own paychecks to purchase school supplies for their classrooms.
“The Abilene enrollment’s been down,” West said. “I think all over the county, enrollment’s down. So the more money that the schools can get the more help they can get with some of these supplies. Because you know, a lot of teachers spend their own money toward their classroom activities.”
