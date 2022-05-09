Concert pianist Jim Hendricks has played to crowded halls in American Garden Theater but Sunday evening he played to a small crowd in a church in Abilene.
The well-known concert pianist was in Abilene Sunday evening for a Mother’s Day concert at Emmanuel Church.
Hendricks played a roughly hour-long program of jazz-inspired gospel music.
He said he enjoyed the chance to use jazz-style improvisation.
“Post-COVID, I’ve changed my format a little bit,” he said. “I’m more improvisational and I look forward to improvising, because for a lot of years the arrangements that I did like tonight were very much note for note. And now I’ve decided to be a little freer about it. I’m a little freer with my speaking. I don’t walk up on the stage and have everything ordered. I’m a little bit more relaxed. But I like improvising while I’m playing. That’s been the (most fun) thing. Especially since I’ve come back after COVID.”
After he was able to adjust to the new environment and the instrument he would play that evening, Hendricks was able to relax and enjoy the show.
“For a pianist, one of the hardest things is always feeling comfortable with a different environment,” he said. “Probably the trickiest thing is as a pianist you’re always playing on someone else’s piano — as quickly as you can, adjusting to that instrument.”
Hendricks has been playing piano for roughly 44 years.
He started around the age of five or six when his parents purchased a piano for his older sister who wanted to start taking lessons. Though the piano was for his sister, he began playing it himself.
“I just started playing without music,” Hendricks said. “I just thought everybody did that. And my parents didn’t know anything about music, but decided to start me with lessons as well as my sister. So my sister and I started lessons at the same time.”
His sister learned the traditional way using written music, but Hendricks played mostly by ear.
As a teenager, Hendricks toured as a classical pianist and then later as a jazz pianist.
“When I was on tour, I felt the calling of the holy spirit of the Lord,” he said.
In his early-to-mid 20s, Hendricks felt a compulsion to begin preforming gospel music and to preach while playing, which is some of what led him to Abilene Sunday evening.
“It was great to be here in Abilene,” Hendricks said. “I believe I’ve been here before. But every time I’m in Kansas I just feel welcomed.”
Pastor Gordon McClure is also a musician who has played in bands in the past and has a friend who is close to Hendricks and who introduced them about 20 years ago. This is what led to Hendricks playing in Abilene Sunday.
“This is the third church I’ve invited him to be with us,” McClure said. “We’ve stayed in touch over the years.”
He invited Hendricks to the church for Mother’s Day last year but Hendricks was unable to attend due to health issues, so they rescheduled.
“We just thought it would be a nice gift to the mothers in the community and our church,” McClure said.
