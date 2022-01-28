In December, Abilene’s Great Plain Theatre announced they were nominated for 48 regional awards through Broadwayworld.com.
“Broadway World is an organization that specialises in everything entertainment, everything theatre related, specifically live theatre and due to the pandemic live stream things as well,” GPT Artistic and Education Director Mitchell Aiello said.
Even though GPT competed with professional theatres across the Kansas City area, our local artists won five of the regional awards.
“We are simply overjoyed at the support from our community here in Kansas as well as the theatre community across the country that got to see these productions that were nominated and that they took the time to vote to make us Broadway World award winners for 2021,” Aiello said.
Best Direction of a musical - Mitchell Aiello - “Godspell”
“As director, you are the central base of everything to oversee what’s going on to bring the entire vision together for each production,” Aiello said.
Aiello found the “Godspell” production to be one his best directional work with audiences leaving the theatre talking about the performance.
“Our production of ‘Godspell is one of my favorite things we have done here and one of my favorite responses from our audience,” he said. “That it didn’t just make people leave the theatre happy. It made you leave the theatre feeling something and thinking about what you just saw on stage. There were conversations that happened after ‘Godspell’ that don’t always happen after every show we do.”
Best Choreography of a play or musical - Melissa Ford - “Grease”
Abilene Native Melissa Ford took on the role of Jan and musical choreographer. Ford decided to challenge her actors with dynamic movements.
“I think this Best Choreography for the show is so well deserved because we created on stage a five man push up during ‘Grease Lighting,” Aiello said. “They all were resting on the shoulders and the ankles in front of them and doing a five man push up all at the same time, which was a choreography dream for (Ford). To see that come to life was so fun and extraordinary.”
Best Lighting Design of a play or musical - Sterling Oliver - “Godspell”
While studying at K-State, Oliver was tasked with the challenge of light designing GPT’s production of “Godspell.” Aiello was impressed with Oliver’s ability to develop emotions in scenes through the lighting.
“He takes another step further to elevate the experience of the show with the lighting,” Aiello said. “One of the most special moments for him in the lighting design and for me to watch that just brought out so many emotions was the crucifixion in ‘Godspell.’ It’s such an iconic moment.”
Best Scenic Design of a play or musical - Mitchell Aiello - “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Aiello designed the changing vignettes through the play in which he decided to utilise most black and white besides Snoopy’s iconic red dog house.
“My design concept of ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ really revolved around the Peanuts comic strips,” he said. “We created the world of the comic strips in back and white on those pillars. My idea was drawing those exact cartoons on them would bring you into the world of Charles M. Schulz to see those drawings to see those characters to see the iconic comic strips that we all know.”
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production of a musical - “Elf The Musical”
Broadway World only judges productions performed before October, so “Elf The Musical” fell into the anticipated category instead of other sections.
“Our audiences loved ‘Elf The Musical’ and we had an absolute blast with the show,” Aiello said. “It was our biggest spectacle of the season. We’re glad that it was anticipated and that we had such great audience support for that show.”
