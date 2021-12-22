Open the curtains and pour the champagne, Abilene’s Great Plains Theatre was nominated for 48 regional awards through Broadwayworld.com.
“Broadwayworld is an organization that specializes in everything entertainment, everything theater related, specifically live theater and due to the pandemic live stream things as well,” GPT Artistic and Education Director Mitchell Aiello said.
For the regional awards in Kansas, GPT was nominated for 11 of the professional categories: Best Musical, Best Performer in a Musical, Best Supporting Performer in a Musical, Best Direction, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design, Best Costume Design, Best Choreography, Best Production and Most Anticipated Upcoming Production.
“It’s kind of a miniature regional version of the Tony Awards,” Aiello said. “The Tony Awards being one of the four major award shows besides the Oscars, the Grammys and the Emmys. It’s kind of a fun, exciting feature for us. Being that this is nationwide — we’re only separated into a region, but we are up against some wonderful theaters in and around Kansas City, Wichita and the surrounding areas, which is very exciting. What’s also interesting is that this voting is open to anyone in the world.”
In previous years, GPT’s productions were not nominated for any of the professional categories. Now, the main stage productions of “Music Man,” “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Godspell” and “Grease” are nominated for multiple categories.
“I know this is our first time being nominated in the past almost four years and to have 48 nominations is exciting that you know we have all of those,” Aiello said. “The other thing I think reigns true with these nominations is that we were able to produce so many shows in 2021. There are a lot of theaters and communities that don’t have that privilege right now, just due to the pandemic. The fact we were able to open nine productions in one year, in 12 months and did over 90 performances in 2021 safely and that is being recognized is something that we could not be more proud of. All of these nominations would not be possible without the actors and actresses that came from all over the country to share their talents and tell the stories. As well as, our designers, our technical team, our Director of Operations Becky Dibben, we would not have these awards without all of these wonderful, incredible people working so hard for us.”
For those wanting to vote, visit www.broadwayworld.com/kansas-city/voteregion.cfm and use an email address to access the voting area. The voting will close on Dec. 31 until then the website will update the votes on a current standings board.
As of Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., the GPT’s nominations percentages:
Best Choreography of a Play or Musical
Melissa Ford - Grease - 3rd with 19%
Mitchell Aiello - The Music Man - 4th with 13%
Mitchell Aiello - Godspell - 6th with 5%
Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical
Becky Dibben - The Music Man - 3rd with 14%
Becky Dibben - Grease - 4th with 14%
Becky Dibben - Godspell - 5th with 10%
Becky Dibben - You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown - 7th with 7%
Best Direction of A Musical
Mitchell Aiello - The Music Man - 2nd with 15%
Mitchell Aiello - You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown - 3rd with 15%
Mitchell Aiello - Godspell - 4th with 14%
Mitchell Aiello - Grease – 5th with 10%
Best Lighting Design of a Play or Musical
Sterling Oliver - Godspell - 4th with 8%
Kent Beuss - The Music Man - 5th with 5%
Mitchell Aiello - You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown - 6th with 5%
Best Musical
Godspell - 3rd with 12%
Grease - 4th with 12%
The Music Man - 5th with 12%
You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown - 7th with 10%
Best Performer in a Musical
Mitchell Aiello - You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown - 6th with 3%
Dylan Herrin - Godspell - 7th with 3%
Rachel Weinfeld - The Music Man - 8th with 3%
Erica Lee Bigelow - You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown - 9th with 3%
Gregory Gore - The Music Man - 10th with 3%
Billy Eric Robinson - You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown - 11th with 2%
Lance Jewett - Grease - 12th with 2%
Olivia Ursu - Grease - 13th with 2%
Chase Gray - Godspell - 14th with 2%
Best Production of the Year (In-Person)
The Music Man - 5th with 7%
Grease - 8th with 4%
Godspell - 9th with 3%
You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown - 10th with 3%
Best Scenic Design of a Play or Musical
Harlie Delay - The Music Man - 3rd with 20%
Mitchell Aiello - You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown - 4th with 11%
Mitchell Aiello - Godspell - 5th with 10%
Best Supporting Performer in a Musical
Corbin Eakes - The Music Man - 2nd place with 9%
Sarah Grace Odom - Godspell - 3rd place with 9%
Kimberly Camacho - Grease - 5th with 6%
Maria Reginaldi - Godspell - 6th with 5%
Emi Fishman - You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown - 7th with 5%
Matthew Glen Clark - Grease - 8th with 5%
Melissa Ford - Grease - 9th with 5%
Beth Siegling - Grease - 10th with 4%
Mitchell Aiello - You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown - 11th with 4%
Bear Manescalchi - Grease - 12th with 3%
Chattan Johnson - Godspell - 13th with 3%
Joshua Steckelberg - Grease - 14th with 3%
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production of a Musical
Elf The Musical - 3rd with 17%
With the nominations released in December, Broadway World doesn’t count December productions as former performances, but as upcoming performances. Aiello wanted to share a reminder for all locals to vote, so the theatre can bring more visitors to Abilene.
“Anyone can vote, there is no age restriction,” Aiello said. “All you need is a valid email address. So if you are like me and you have a handful of email addresses, I recommend voting multiple times for GPT. It’s a little time consuming, but if you have 15 minutes in your day, while you’re waiting for the cookies to come out of the oven, hop on to broadwayworld.com.”
He said this kind of recognition was essential to a theatre such as GPT.
“For a professional theatre in a smaller area of our country, it is essential for us to be recognized in this way,” Aiello said. “For new people to come experience Aiblene and GPT…Getting people to come from far away not only to see a show at GPT, but eat at Tossed & Sauced, buy candles and lotions from Cypress Bridge and eat at Joe Snuffy’s like that is something that we just love to do. With these nominations, if not awards, we can continue to bring business to help our community.”
