Editor’s note: Continuing with our spring theme of “Welcome Back” here is another Abilene couple that returned to their roots.
When Kyle Becker graduated from Abilene High School in 1989, he had had enough of small town life.
“I’d lived here all my life and I fully intended to not come back,” Kyle recalled. “I didn’t know exactly what the plan was, but I had always lived in the county and I was ready for adventure.”
He may have felt that way at graduation, but by the time Kyle graduated from college, he had changed his mind. Today, he is partial owner of Smart Insurance, president of the Abilene Public Schools Board of Education and is involved in a number of community organizations.
Kyle said he has never regretted returning home and takes every opportunity to promote the benefits of Abilene to previous residents and potential residents as well.
Likewise, Kyle’s wife Stephanie, also an Abilene native, never really planned to return home, but is glad she and Kyle made the decision early on to raise their family in a safe and welcoming small town.
“I didn’t expect to end up in Abilene; however, I knew that I would like to eventually settle in a community that was similar,” she said.
Everyone knows you
One of the positives of living in a small town is the fact that everyone knows you. While Kyle considers that a positive now, that wasn’t necessarily the case when he was a teen.
“My dad (Greg Becker) owned the funeral homes in Abilene, Solomon and Hope, so everybody knew him. I have great memories of high school, but anything I ever tried to get away with usually didn’t end up so great,” he recalled with a laugh.
“Those are fun memories,” he added. “I love Abilene’s pride. I love being a (AHS) Cowboy. I love the history.”
After graduation he moved to McPherson to attend Central Christian College when it was a junior college to play basketball and work toward a business degree before he and Stephanie (Duerksen) decided to get married.
Classmates at Abilene High, the two attended separate colleges and dated from a distance. After getting married, they finished their college degrees at Kansas State University in Manhattan. She became a special education teacher while Kyle received a secondary education degree majoring in history.
Asked if he ever thought he’d end up in the mortuary business, Kyle said no.
“My dad was smart enough to say ‘you need to make your own way’ and I fully expected to teach, coach and do the oddball stuff in the summer,” Kyle recalled. “I was putting in sprinkler systems, doing landscape on the weekends in college.”
Returning home
After the Beckers graduated from K-State, Stephanie was hired as a special education teacher at Kennedy Elementary in Abilene.
“After spending a couple years in college and getting married, it became clear to me that I wanted to stay close to my parents and Kyle’s parents,” Stephanie explained.
“Stephanie got a job in December and she said you can stay home with the baby or you can find something to do for six months until you have a teaching job,” Kyle said with a chuckle. “So I started selling cars at Green Ford.”
After working his way up to sales manager, he decided he was tired of working all the time.
“It was long hours. I would only see my family a couple hours a night,” he recalled. “We knew we needed a change. So I started talking to Doug Smart (owner of Smart Insurance).
“I said, ‘Can I come to work there?’ and Doug said no. A couple weeks later I said ‘Can I come to work there?’ and he said no,” Kyle added.
This went on for several months until one day, Smart called.
“He asked me what I was doing and I said it was the first day I had had off all month and he said he’d be right over,” Becker said. “Doug walks in and said he was ready for me to come to work.”
While Kyle didn’t really plan to be an insurance agent, he enjoyed sales, he enjoyed people and enjoyed talking to people so it was a good fit.
“I always knew I wanted to own a business, which has worked out really well,” Kyle added. “I’m a 25 percent owner now.”
As for Stephanie, today she’s an autism/behavioral consultant working for the USD 305 Central Kansas Cooperative in Education, which provides special education services to 12 school districts covering 4,000 square miles.
“I am one of two consultants. Abilene is one of the districts that I serve,” she said.
Serving
the community
Despite his education degree, Kyle said he hasn’t taught a day in his life, but was always interested in education so running for the Abilene school board was a way of serving the community.
“We thought about it a lot before I ran for the board. If you want to be seen as a leader in the community you have to serve somewhere,” Kyle explained. “Having an education degree, having kids in school, it’s easy to be passionate about the school board.”
It’s one of those positions were you “can never make everyone happy,” but members try to make the best decision possible for the majority of students, he said.
“We try to make good decisions with the information we’re given,” he said. “We want to push kids to the highest level we can. Those kids who are now in middle school and high school are potentially our next community leaders.”
Promoter
As a school board member and community leader, Kyle often speaks with potential new residents and encourages former residents to come back.
“There’s been a lot of things lately that have gone on that have been kind of a shot in the arm for our community. Abilene Forward, for instance, kind of got our downtown energized,” he said.
Also, he’s excited about efforts being made by the (Dickinson County) Economic Development Corporation, especially its CEO project that encourages networking between students and business owners.
“Hopefully they can come back and use it as an economic development tool,” he said.
He feels there could be numerous opportunities for Abilene students to take over an established business someday when the owners decide it’s time to retire.
“If you want to be successful and be successful quickly, there’s a great chance for perpetuation in a small town,” he explained.
As for living in Abilene, Kyle and Stephanie both feel it has the advantage of being a small city, but is also easily accessible to bigger town amenities. Manhattan, for instance, is only 30 miles away if he wants to attend a K-State game or eat at a special type of restaurant.
“Here, you get the best of both worlds. You can get a lot of the same experiences (of a city), but you don’t have to deal with all the people all the time,” he said.
Stephanie says Abilene is a great place to raise a family. The couple has three sons, Kaleb 16, Kyson 14 and Kolt 10.
“It has the small town feel that you want to raise your kids in. It feels safe and welcoming and you know a majority of the people in town,” Stephanie said. “But it also provides us with many different things to experience that you wouldn’t necessarily have in other small towns.”
Those experiences include the fair, rodeo, Old Abilene Town and Eisenhower Library and Museum, just to name a few, she said.
Kyle said there’s nothing a big city has that he cannot get here.
“I love Abilene. There’s no place I’d rather be,” he said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.