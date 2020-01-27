Phones at the Dickinson County Courthouse are ringing “off the hook” with residents calling to complain about poor road conditions.
Unfortunately, there’s little that can be done until the weather improves, said County Administrator Brad Homman during Thursday’s commission meeting.
“The best we can tell people is it’s that time of year and with our weather conditions, gravel roads are crap and I can’t say it any better,” Homman explained.
The ongoing cycle of rain, sleet, ice and snow creates repeated freezes and thaws which leads to potholes and ruts.
“They (roads) are not frozen like they typically would be and with the type of moisture we’re getting, they’re a sloppy mess. There’s nothing we can do about them until they are in a situation where we can work them,” he continued. “Then we will get on them and work them.”
More Fair Road bridge damage
Gravel roads are not the only ones with problems. Several new potholes recently developed on a bridge in the 2700 block of Fair Road that’s already scheduled for replacement this summer.
Road and Bridge Supervisor Martin Tannahill received a call about the new holes on Jan. 18 and patched them “to get by.” Since then, he has been monitoring the bridge on a daily basis.
Homman said Tannahill met with Schwab-Eaton, the consulting engineering company on the planned bridge replacement project, to see if the patch will suffice until the structure replaced.
The bridge moved to the top of the project list after a large hole was discovered in the decking in May 2019 caused by oversized vehicles, heavy loads and corrosion aggravated by road salt used to melt ice in winter.
Located just south of the city of Talmage, the bridge is on a busy county road that connects Interstate 70 to Kansas Highway 18.
The bid letting for the new bridge is set for the middle of February, but the cost for a new bridge might be even higher than the $900,000 estimate, and that news came before the new holes were discovered.
“The engineer gave us some updated news: The contractors reported to (Tannahill) they are all busy this spring and if we let the bridge with a start date of March or April like intended, our bids are going to come back extremely high,” Homman explained.
Based on that information, the initial thought was to move the start date to mid- or late-July after most harvesting is completed to be “less of an imposition on local drivers and we likely would get much better competitive bids,” Homman commented.
“But that was before everything happened Saturday (Jan. 18). At this point we’re not even sure we can wait until July without closing the road,” Homman told commissioners. “So we will know a little more after they (engineers) can look underneath it some more.”
As for the bid letting in mid-February, Homman said plans are to have contractors bid it two ways — one with a start date in March and the other with a July start date.
“We can see if there’s a comparison and weigh it against what we have on site and if we can get by,” he said. “None of it is really good news.”
Other
• Another non-related road issue was resolved that involved a resident who placed a post in the middle of Quail Road in an apparent disagreement between the resident and a blade operator.
“Contact was made with the individual and it was explained it was unlawful for him to do that,” Homman said. “Whatever the reason, the issue has been resolved at this stage.”
• The commission approved the purchase of a 2019 Ford Equinox from Holm Automotive at a cost of $21,451 for the appraiser’s department. The off-lease vehicle has 11,000 miles. The expenditure was already part of the county’s capital outlay plan, replacing an older Ford Escape that previously was declared surplus.
• Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said commissioners will be presenting money budgeted to smaller museums in Talmage, Chapman, Hope and Herington in upcoming days.
Peterson noted it’s also a good time to visit with residents in those towns to see if they have suggestions or questions.
While the commission has an open door policy and residents are welcome to attend the weekly meetings at the courthouse, Peterson said some prefer to talk to commissioners one-on-one in a “more relaxed setting.”
“We want to be aware of what’s going on with the county and any questions we can answer,” Peterson said.
• Peterson said he attended the Military Affairs Council breakfast in Junction City where attendees heard from the Ft. Riley garrison commander who talked about the economic impact of the fort on the region which is in the $1.7 million range.
He also attended a Kansas Association of Counties meeting in Topeka that was held in conjunction with the Kansas League of Municipalities where attendees heard an update on legislative issues that will impact both cities and counties and heard from Gov. Laura Kelly.
