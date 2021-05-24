After possibly one of the most difficult school years on record, the Abilene High School Class of 2021 graduated Sunday afternoon during a ceremony which hearkened back to pre-COVID-19 times.
The program contained all the components which have been a part of commencement for years — performances by the AHS band and Senior Singers, giving awards, handing out roses to the parents, the presentation of diplomas and the rest.
But a few things were different, a reminder of the COVID-19 pandemic: The bleachers in the Abilene High School gym were not full — the ceremony was live streamed so people could watch at home — and a few people were wearing face masks as a personal choice.
Most everyone in attendance was maskless, made possible by the Abilene USD 435 Board of Education which dropped the mask requirement districtwide on May 14.
AHS Principal Dr. Ben Smith commented on the effects of the pandemic in his opening words.
“This is the time when we say things such as ‘You made it! Good job!” and ‘Sure went by fast didn’t it? But this year is different. You made it, sure, but you did under circumstances that none of us truly expected even just two years ago.”
He referred to how last school year ended after all schools in Kansas and the nation closed in March 2020 and students attended school remotely.
“It wasn’t easy and maybe we had some lost learning, but thankfully you had these amazing people (referring to the faculty) — sitting behind you in your corner,” Smith said. “You arrived at your senior year, better off than about any senior class in the state, again, because of those people behind you.”
He asked the seniors to remember the AHS teachers, paraprofessionals and staff because they “had your back this year. They wanted so much for you.”
Smith concluded his remarks by recognizing Clayton Dean Bergmeier as an honorary graduate of AHS, Class of 1950. Recounting Bergmeier’s story, Smith said he was supposed to graduate from Abilene High School over 70 years ago, but circumstances intervened and he ended up leaving school to join the work force before being drafted in the final days of the Korean War. Smith said Bergmeier, who is now retired and living in Utah, was watching the live stream of the ceremony from his home.
Thanks to family, teachers
National Honor Society President and graduating senior Alyvia Johnson welcomed and thanked everyone in attendance, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, noting the graduates wouldn’t have made it without them.
She went on to thank the AHS faculty and staff, listing them by name, for guiding the seniors through school.
Johnson said that although she did not want to give the coronavirus “much credit, or any at all,” the odds were stacked against the class.
“But I truly believe everyone of us came out stronger because of it,” Johnson said and went on to list some of the odds the senior class experienced besides COVID, including murder hornets making their way to the U.S.; the Pentagon releasing videos of UFOs, people obsessed with Tiger King and more.
“Let’s be real. Life is hard. It hurls challenges at us left and right and expects us to take them with a grain of salt and learn from them,” Johnson said. “For most of us the last year has been one of the hardest of our lives.”
Rather than reminiscing about what was missed, she encouraged her classmates to look toward the opportunities that lie ahead.
Honors/Awards
Smith said the seniors had provided Abilene High School with great achievements in the classroom, in the arts, on the playing courts, fields, community and other places by recognizing students wearing the specific honor cords. He concluded with the students who will be serving in the U.S. armed forces or national guard, which was greeted with a large round of applause and cheers.
Grant Heintz and Abigail Lillard received the Kansas State High School Activities Association Citizenship award which recognizes excellence as an exemplary young citizen. The two also received the Eisenhower Citizenship award granted by the Eisenhower Foundation in Abilene.
Claire Weishaar received the Dale Dennis Excellence in Education award, presented to a senior who meets specific criteria in the areas of citizenship, service, scholarship and common sense.
Medals were presented to the eight Valedictorians who earned a perfect 4.0 grade average: Kaden Coup, Anika Cox, Grant Heintz, Alyvia Johnson, Keenan Melton, Thomas Rosebrook, Josh Stuber and Claire Weishaar.
Following the rose ceremony, Smith presented the class to USD 435 Board of Education President Kyle Becker who accepted the class as candidates for graduation and diplomas were awarded. Commencement ended with the graduates turning their tassels and launching their mortarboards into the air.
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
