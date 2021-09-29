For a third year in a row, Abilene became a finalist in the USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Best Historic Small town competition.
“Thank you to the tourism attractions, businesses, residents, employees, volunteers, and leaders who help make Abilene the best historic small town,” said Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller-Weeks. “Receiving this recognition three years in a row is extra special and recognizes our efforts to market Abilene as a destination.”
People can vote daily at Abilene.org/votenow, voting will stay open until Monday, October 25 at 10:59 a.m.
“Please encourage your friends, family, employees, customers and visitors to vote daily,” Weeks said. “We need your help to win.”
During the Commissioner meeting on Sept. 27, Weeks presented the nomination to the Abilene Commissioners and reminded everyone attending to push people to vote online daily.
“Thank you in advance for everything you are going to do to promote that vote cause I know you will,” Mayor Brandon Rein told Weeks during the meeting.
How the list works
Weeks and other tourism directors submit the yearly application for the contest and a panel of USA Today editors decided on 20 nominees for Best Historic Small Town.
The panel includes: Allison Tibaldi - travel and food writer, Catherine Smith - Readers’ Choice Awards Production Manager, Cele and Lynn Seldon - couples writing team, Chelle Koster Walton - Florida expert, Deborah Fallows - published author, Eric Grossman - travel and food writer, Gerrish Lopez - food and travel writer, Sherel Purcell - travel writer and Marla Cimini - awarding winning writer.
In 2019, Abilene ranked #8 in the final standings and advanced to #2 in the 2020 nationwide contest.
The current, Sept 29, leaderboard for the contest shows the top ten to be: 1. Granbury - Texas, 2. Taos - New Mexico, 3. De Smet - South Dakota, 4. Abilene - Kansas, 5. Natchitoches - Louisiana, 6. St. Augustine - Florida, 7. Williamsburg - Virginia, 8. Mackinac Island - Michigan, 9. Mineral Point - Wisconsin, 10. Cape May - New Jersey.
