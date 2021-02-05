An designer woman’s watch has been returned to its rightful owner.
Retired banker Rick Williamson found the watch, most likely soon after it fell of the wrist of its owner, Renae Veal.
Williamson contacted the Reflector-Chronicle which ran a news story on the watch as well as Williamson’s collection of “stuff.”
The day the article was published, Veal was notified by a friend.
“I’m pretty sure that’s your watch in the newspaper,” said her friend.
The watch was acquired through a General Motors prize promotion. Veal only had it three months before it somehow fell off.
“I had just gotten it,” Veal said. “It was still clasped so a link must have come out while I was walking to my vehicle.”
Veal said she noticed it was gone almost immediately.
“I tore my house apart. I tour my office apart,” she said. “I retraced every step. I didn’t find it. I told all my friends about it.”
On the west side of Spruce Street just east of the parking lot of Little Ike Park, Williamson found the Michele brand watch while walking. Most likely he found the watch shortly after Veal lost it.
He wanted to give it back to the rightful owner.
He checked the Michele web site and found it was a high quality woman’s watch.
“I wanted to make sure it wasn’t a knock off. I’ve seen knock offs and I have bought them,” he said.
Before he spent too much time or effort trying to locate the owner, he first wanted to know if it was authentic. Sending it to a Michele repair facility in Texas, it was determined that it was indeed the real thing and was indeed valuable.
“I thought it was a done deal, that it was gone,” Veal said.
