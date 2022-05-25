Special to the Reflector-Chronicle
A Washington County man has been arrested after a robbery at Lion’s Den which took place May 19.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at approximately 9:53 p.m. May 19 at Lion’s Den at 2349 Fair Rd. where deputies discovered a white male had entered the occupied business and removed property without permission, valued at more than $2,000.
The Sheriff’s Office sought information on the incident from the public via social media.
Information gleaned via a Facebook post led the Sheriff’s Office to Washington, Kansas. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies located and detained Kenneth L. Riddle, age 43, of Washington, Kansas and his vehicle. Riddle was subsequently taken into custody by Washington County deputies and delivered to the Dickinson County where he was booked into jail and charged with aggravated burglary and felony theft.
The stolen property was recovered May 23 when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, working in tandem, executed a search warrant at 300 West First St.in Washington.
