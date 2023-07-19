Mark Nutsch, commander of the first Green Beret team to go into Afghanistan after 9-11, will be in Abilene for a Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo fundraiser.

Whiskey and War Stories is a two-hour event beginning at 3 p.m. July 30, at the Elks Lodge. People can purchase tickets by calling Alex James, Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Association secretary, at 785-820-1415. The cost is $150 for one, $280 for two and the tickets include a bottle of Horse Soldier bourbon. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.