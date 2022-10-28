Special to the Reflector-Chronicle
Walk in voting is currently being held at the Dickinson County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk in voting will end on November 7th at NOON. The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. on November 8 (Election Day) and will close at 7:00 p.m. All voters may see a sample ballot by going to VOTERVIEW, Kansas or we have a link on our website dkcoks.gov. by going to County Clerk then Elections and then Voter View. You will enter you name and birthday and it will take you to your sample ballot.
The last day to request mail in ballots is November 1st. Remember when requesting a mail ballot, we must send an application out and then you will need to send that back before a ballot is sent. We estimate that this could take seven days.
POLLING PLACES FOR DICKINSON COUNTY, KANSAS
BANNER, HOLLAND (& CARLTON), JEFFERSON, WHEATLAND
Carlton City Building, 275 Main Ave., Carlton
BUCKEYE, CHEEVER, FLORA (& MANCHESTER), HAYES, WILLOWDALE
Talmage Community & Senior Center, 2971 Main St., Talmage CENTER (& ENTERPRISE), LOGAN
Library Meeting Room, 206 S. Factory, Enterprise
Grant Township Hall & Fire Station, 922 S. Buckeye, Abilene
HOPE (& HOPE CITY), RIDGE
Hope City Building, 113 N. Main, Hope
LIBERTY (& WOODBINE), UNION
Woodbine United Methodist Church, Woodbine
LINCOLN (& SOLOMON), GARFIELD
Solomon City Building, 116 West Main St., Solomon
NOBLE (& CHAPMAN), RINEHART, FRAGRANT HILL, SHERMAN
USD 473 District Office, 822 N Marshall, Chapman
ABILENE 1W, 2W, 3W, 4W 1P, 4W 2P Civic Center 201 NW 2nd St, Abilene.
HERINGTON 1W, 2W, 4W, LYON 68S, LYON 68N, LYON 70
Community Building, 810 S. Broadway, Herington
