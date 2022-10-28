Special to the Reflector-Chronicle

Walk in voting is currently being held at the Dickinson County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.   Monday through Friday. Walk in voting will end on November 7th at NOON.   The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. on November 8 (Election Day) and will close at 7:00 p.m.  All voters may see a sample ballot by going to VOTERVIEW, Kansas or we have a link on our website dkcoks.gov. by going to County Clerk then Elections and then Voter View.  You will enter you name and birthday and it will take you to your sample ballot. 

 

