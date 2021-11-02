A Walk-in COVID-19 booster clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov, 5 at Holm West, the former Green Ford building, located at 2104 N. Buckeye, Abilene. No appointment is necessary.
Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson boosters will be available.
Those attending must bring proof they completed the primary COVID-19 vaccination series.
To qualify for a Moderna or Pfizer booster:
• The last dose of primary series must have been completed at least six months ago
• All individuals age 65 and older
• Ages 18 to 64 who live in long-term care settings
• Ages 18 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at risk of severe illness
• Ages 18 to 64 health care workers and others at risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to their job or living condition.
Johnson & Johnson booster qualifications:
• Last dose of primary series must have been completed at least two months ago
• Age 18 or older
