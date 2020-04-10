Patient numbers to the walk-in clinic at the Heartland Health Clinic dropped substantially on March 18 and the clinic was closed on March 24 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On the 18th the clinic was still there but pretty much nonexistent as people were afraid of coming in and wanting an alternative way to be treated,” said Harold Courtois, Memorial Health System chief executive officer.
The Health System board met by a phone conference at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Just when the clinic was about to expand its hours, the clinic closed, he said. With 301 patients in January and 344 in February, the clinic had only 178 in March.
After March 24 patients were set up with regular appointments.
“We didn’t turn people away but it stopped being officially a walk-in,” he said.
Board member Tony Geiger asked about the future of the walk-in clinic.
“We have everything in place for that as far as staffing,” said Angie Johnson, chief nursing officer.
Two new nurse practitioners, Rachelle Sims and Dara Wright, have received credentialing from insurance providers.
“We have everything in place. As soon as this COVID pandemic is over, we can proceed with the evening walk-in clinic,” Johnson said.
Hours will probably expand from 7 to 9 a.m. to 4 to 6:15 p.m. after the risk of someone walking in and exposing everyone is lessened.
“As long as the stay-at-home order is in effect, we probably are not going to have the walk-in clinic,” Courtois said. “Once that has lifted, then we can consider walk-in again.”
“Right now the fear of the unknown and of exposing all of the staff and not knowing what is walking in the door is certainly a huge consideration in that,” Johnson said. “I certainly don’t want to delay anything any longer than we have to.”
“I know you guys will stay on top of that,” said Dr. Steve Schwarting, board chairperson.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
