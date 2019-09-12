A free community walk is planned next week to raise awareness of suicide prevention.
The “Abilene Walk for Hope” is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19 in the Eisenhower Park Rose Garden. Participants can walk anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Flags of remembrance are available to place in the Rose Garden.
If it rains the walk will be held inside the Abilene Parks and Recreation Center, 1020 N.W. Eighth Street.
The event is being sponsored by Memorial Health System, Senior Life Solutions and the Quality of Life Coalition.
For more information call Jandi Wells (785)263-6805 or email: jwells@mhsks.org.
