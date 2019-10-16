Advance voting begins today (Wednesday) for Dickinson County residents wanting to cast ballots before the Tuesday, Nov. 5 General Election.
This election is for city commission/council, school board and hospital board members.
Also on the ballot is a constitutional amendment to eliminate the census adjustment and a question asking voters to renew Dickinson County’s one-half percent sales tax that has been used to help fund road and bridge projects.
The cities of Carlton, Manchester and Woodbine have no city council positions up for election, but residents will be voting on other races.
Ballots vary for voters based on where they live in the county. For instance, some rural residents live within the boundaries of school districts that are not in Dickinson County — Southeast of Saline USD 306 in Saline County and Centre USD 397 in Marion County.
Constitutional amendment
The constitutional amendment asks voters to approve removing the census adjustment which requires the Secretary of State’s office to contact every college student and member of the military residing in Kansas to determine their official residence.
Kansas is the only state in the nation that adjusts its census numbers for military personnel and college students.
The process is expensive and takes hundreds of hours of state worker time, according to information from the office of Secretary of State Scott Schwab.
Earlier this year, the Kansas Legislature passed a constitutional amendment with a bipartisan super majority to eliminate the provision in the Kansas Constitution requiring the census adjustment.
Initially, the adjustment was intended to slow the impact of urban migration from rural Kansas to the more populated eastern half of the state. However, the adjustment has, historically, had the opposite effect by marginally increasing population numbers in the urban areas, according to Schwab’s office.
A yes vote will eliminate the census adjustment, while a no vote leaves it in place.
Road and bridge funding
County voters will be asked whether or not to continue the one-half percent sales tax used to fund road and bridge projects for a period of 10 years.
In November 2014, Dickinson County voters approved the sales tax to be implemented for five years to raise funds to pay for road and bridge expenses. Money raised can only go toward road and bridge projects.
Since the tax started being collected in April 2015, it has raised about $1 million per year. A number of road and bridge projects have been done that would not have been possible without the special sales tax, which is paid by people making purchases in Dickinson County.
Earlier this year, the Kansas Legislature approved extending the length of the tax to 10 years.
A yes vote allows the tax to continue for 10 years.
City commission/council races
• Abilene City Commission — (Vote for 3 or fewer) Candidates are Phil Hamilton, William Hane, Dee Marshall, Brandon L. Rein and Timothy B. Shafer.
• Chapman City Council — (Vote for 3 or fewer) Candidates are Jim Bell, Dana Gaither and Tim Jury.
• Enterprise City Council — (Vote for 3 or fewer) Candidates are Tim Clark, David A. McGuire, Jamie R. Neal, Jody Sare and Carrie Sprouse.
• Herington City Commission — (Vote for 1) Candidates are Vance E. Donahue II, David M. Jones and Kathleen “Kat” Souza.
• Hope City Mayor — (Vote for 1) Larry Ryff.
• Hope City Council (Vote for 2 or fewer) Ginger Stewart.
• Solomon City Mayor — (Vote for 1) R. Hunter McMillen
• Solomon City Council — (Vote for 2 or fewer) Candidates are Anna M. Bush, William (Billy) Hemmy.
Hospital boards
• Abilene Memorial Hospital Board (Vote for 3 or fewer) Dennis Biggs, Mildred Fink, John Hultgren, J. Steve Schwarting.
• Herington Hospital Trustee (Vote for 1) Leslie Mayes, Dan McDonald.
Improvement district
Red Bud Lake Improvement District (Vote for 3 or fewer) Candidates are Machelle A. Bennett, Cathy Cosby and Joe Nold.
School board races
• Solomon USD 393 — No positions are contested. The candidates are District 1 Position 1, Carrie Herbel; District 2 Position 2, Justin D. Zerbe; District 2 Position 3, Andrea McCook; At-Large Position 7, Brad Homman. All candidates are from Solomon.
• Abilene USD 435 — Two candidates are seeking the At-Large Position 7 seat on the school board: Randy J. Gassman and Amy Meysenburg. Other candidates are District 1 Position 1, Veronica E. Murray; District 2 Position 2, Robert G. Keener; and District 3 Position 3, Jennifer Waite. All candidates are from Abilene.
• Chapman USD 473 — Two candidates are seeking the District 2 Position 2 seat: Lara Strauss of Junction City and Jerry Wright of Chapman. Other candidates are District 1 Position 1, Brenda Edleston, Chapman; District 3 Position 3, Brian L. Rock, Hope; and At-Large Position 7, Todd A. Frieze, Chapman.
• Rural Vista USD 481 — Only one candidate has filed for office: Brittney Ann Lorson of Hope is seeking the District 2, Position 4 seat. There are no candidates for the other three open positions.
• Herington USD 487 — Five candidates have filed for four At-Large seats. The candidates are Jeremy Anschutz, Lindy Blank, Ryan Stevenson, Mark A. Wendt and Nicole Will, all of Herington.
• Southeast of Saline USD 306 — Three candidates are seeking the Gypsum District 2 Position 2 seat: Dwight D. Conley, Randy Cooper and Gary Olson, all of Gypsum; Assaria District 1 Position 1, Charisse Nurnberg, Assaria; Kipp District 3 Position 3, James C. Shelby Jr., and Jared Wagoner, both of Salina; and At-Large Position 7, Justin Knopf, Gypsum.
• Centre USD 397 — Three candidates are seeking the At-Large Position 7 seat: Lance Diepenbrock, Lincolnville; Michelle D. Hajek, Lost Springs and Anita Svoboda, Lincolnville; District 2 Position 2, Steven G. Jirak, Ramona; and District 3 Position 3 Terry Deines.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
