Voters from all Abilene wards will vote at Holm's West, 2104 N Buckeye Ave., for this year's primary, if one is needed, and the November general election.
Previously voters cast their ballots at the Civic Center. However, Jeanne Livingston, Dickinson County county clerk said she was informed there is a possibility that at election time the Civic Center will be used for other purposes and would not be available.
