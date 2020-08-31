Due to the COVID-19 situation, Dickinson County registered voters will receive an advance ballot application in the mail from the Dickinson County Election Office.
The advance ballot application should arrive within the next two weeks, according to Barb Jones, Dickinson County Clerk/Election officer.
Jones said this is the first time her office has ever sent out advance ballot applications to all registered voters and it’s due to the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This does not mean you must vote by mail; this is an option if you do not want to vote in person,” Jones explained.
The advance request is not a ballot. It is the request to have a ballot mailed to the voter.
Those wishing to use advance voting must return their ballot request to the County Clerk/Election office at the courthouse, located at 109 E. First, in Abilene, either in person or by mail.
The ballot request also can be placed in the clerk’s drop box by the south entrance to the courthouse, Jones said.
After the advance voting request is received, the clerk/election office will send out a ballot starting on Wednesday, Oct. 14 — which by law is the first day a ballot can be mailed.
Voting
Early voting in person still will take place in the County Clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Oct. 14.
Like the advance ballot application, completed ballots also can be placed in the clerk’s drop box at the south entrance of the courthouse after hours or on weekends.
The 2020 General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. Regular polling locations will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Anyone who may have moved or had a name change must reregister to vote by Oct. 13 to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 Election.
Anyone with questions about their current voter registration status or advance/early voting should contact the County Election office at (785) 263-3774.
