Over 100 Abilene high school students took over the auditorium for the 2022 Cowboy Joe competitions Friday night. In the end, R.J. Vopat took the victory. This is the second year Cowboy Joe incorporated a game night competition instead of a dance.
“Thank you for all the support. It meant a lot to have you all there for me,” Vopat said to everyone who contributed points and competed for him to win the title.
Seniors Vopat, Braden Wilson, Grant Waite, Ayden Taylor and Triston Cottone competed for Cowboy Joe this year. Despite Wilson’s and Taylor’s teams dominating the sports competitions, Vopat won the title by beating the other four in the voting portion.
“It feels really amazing,” Vopat said.
This year, the competitions were held inside in and around one of the gyms. While usually held outside, Charity Bathurst, AHS journalism instructor, said weather conditions and the low temperature forecasts forced the decision to move inside. She said the last time the event was held inside was four years ago.
“We’re not afraid of the cold… but a couple of nights ago the weather was just definitely too low, so we had to transition in the gym,” Bathurst said.
The competitions Friday night involved several games around the gym and the hallway outside the gym. Inside the gym, students competed in gaga ball, pickleball, carpet ball, four square and spikeball. Periodically throughout the two hours, Bathurst queued three 10-question Kahoot quizzes featuring questions about the five candidates; three dances to hit pop music singles; and a scavenger hunt. In the hall, students competed in cornhole and Mariokart 8.
For the food drive portion of the competition on Thursday, the school raised 1227 items for Abilene FFA.
The event acts as an annual fundraiser for the Abilene Yearbook. The tradition has been going on since the 1940s for over 70 years. Miqueas Mazo was crowned Cowboy Joe last year.
“We always have a good time,” Bathurst said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.