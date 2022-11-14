Over 100 Abilene high school students took over the auditorium for the 2022 Cowboy Joe competitions Friday night. In the end, R.J. Vopat took the victory. This is the second year Cowboy Joe incorporated a game night competition instead of a dance.

“Thank you for all the support. It meant a lot to have you all there for me,” Vopat said to everyone who contributed points and competed for him to win the title.

 

